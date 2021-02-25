Fortnite season 5 week 13 challenges and how to complete them

Week 13 of Fortnite’s season 5 is underway, which means you’ll have a new list of challenges to get through. Fortunately, this week’s list isn’t too terribly difficult — with a healthy mixture of combat-related objectives, along with ones that send you to specific locations to collect items, and so on. As you might expect, the game doesn’t specifically tell you where some of these hidden locations are, which is where we come in.

In this guide, we’ll highlight each and every one of the new week 13 challenges, and we’ll walk you through completing some of the trickier ones. Here are Fortnite’s season 5, week 13 challenges and how to complete them.

Season 5, week 13 challenge list

It’s always a good idea to at least take a look at the next set of challenges for the week so you’ve got a mental note of what you need to do. You can view the challenges from the main menu, or by simply referencing our list below.

Scan a server at a Surface Hub (0/1)

Throw fruit at Hunter’s Haven (0/3)

Damage opponents at Hunter’s Haven, The Orchard, and Retail Row (0/300)

Pistol Damage (0/300)

Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks (0/1)

Enter the Zero Point (0/1)

Destroy Crystal Trees (0/5)

As you can see, they aren’t too bad this week. The ones we’ll be going through in more detail are the challenges that feature unmarked locations on the map. Challenges like dealing pistol damage or throwing fruit at various locations should be self-explanatory — while others, like scanning a server at a Surface Hub, aren’t as clear.

Here’s how to complete the tougher challenges during season 5, week 13.

Season 5, week 13 challenge guide

Scan a server at a Surface Hub

One of the first challenges you’ll probably attempt is the one for scanning a server at a Surface Hub. The nice thing is that this one doesn’t have a prerequisite, so you can go for it right away. Click the link below for more information on finding servers at Surface Hubs.

Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks

For bathing in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks, you need to visit the westernmost pool in this location. You also need to complete stage one of Deadfire’s challenges before being able to attempt this quest. The guide below has more details on getting through this one.

Enter the Zero Point

Finally, after you’ve completed the previous challenge, you’ll be able to enter the Zero Point. Visit the link below for a guide on how to get through this challenge.

And with that, you should be well prepared for getting through this week’s Fortnite challenges. Thankfully, you don’t need to do too much running around to get through all of them, so you should be finished in no time!

