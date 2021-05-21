Fortnite season 6, week 10 challenges and how to complete them

It’s time once again for the latest batch of Fortnite challenges, this time for season 6, week 10! The challenges for this week are a little different than you might be used to, but they’re perfectly manageable if you take the time to prepare. Of course, you’ll come across the standard elimination-style challenges, but you’ll also find some new ones that involve sandcastles. This week’s list is a balance of skill and having knowledge of some new changes. Thankfully, there aren’t too many specific areas you need to visit, so you won’t have to run around as much.

Here, we’ll show you all of the new challenges for season 6, week 10. We’ll also go through some of the trickier ones, with guides on how to complete them. These are the new Fortnite challenges and how to finish the harder ones.

Season 6, week 10 challenges

Each week, we always recommend taking a look at the new challenges for any given week. That way, you’ll have a rough idea of what you need to do as you play. The new list for season 6, week 10 is as follows:

Eliminate a player while swimming (1)

Deal damage to players within 30 seconds of landing from Battle Bus (150)

Pickaxe elimination (1)

Build sandcastles (3)

Deal damage to descending supply drops (100)

Destroy opponent structure while driving a modded vehicle (1)

Destroy sandcastles (3)

As you can see, many of them involve eliminating enemies under certain parameters. But a few of them, such as the ones that involve sandcastles or the one for destroying an opponent’s structure while driving a modded vehicle, aren’t as self-explanatory.

Below, we’ll walk you through the tough challenges for the week.

Season 6, week 10 challenge guide

Build special sandcastles

For this challenge, you’ll need to visit one of two fixed locations on the map to build a sandcastle. Each of the two locations has three possible sandcastles you can build, which just so happens to be the amount you need for the challenge. Check the link below for more details on the locations.

Destroy opponent structure while driving a modded vehicle

This one has a bit of luck involved, as you have to drive a modded vehicle around until you see an enemy player’s structure. For best results, we advise trying this in Team Rumble. The guide below has more details.

Destroy special sandcastles

This is pretty much a mirror image of the previous sandcastle challenge. Except for this one, you’ll have to visit a separate location to destroy the sandcastles that are already there. The guide below has more details on getting through the challenge.

And those are the hardest challenges during Fortnite’s season 6, week 10! Ultimately, they aren’t too tricky — they just take some map knowledge and some patience.

