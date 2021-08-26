It’s week 12 of Fortnite season 7, and as always, a new list of challenges are available for you to complete. For the most part, this week’s challenges are far more straightforward than some of the recent ones. A majority of them can be completed by simply playing naturally. One you might get stuck on is for delivering a saucer to Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish. It’s not exactly difficult, but if you don’t know where to find a saucer or Rick Sanchez, you might struggle.

In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to complete this challenge, from the location of saucers to pinpointing Rick’s whereabouts. Here’s how to deliver a saucer to Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Where to find a saucer

Flying saucers were added to Fortnite during season 7, and as we covered in our UFO guide here, there are plenty of them around the map. Use the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg) to see all of their locations.

Since Rick Sanchez is located toward the center of the map, it’s a good idea to grab a saucer that’s nearby — such as the one to the west of Weeping Woods at the burger restaurant. Though, pick whichever one is safest, which will depend on the path of the battle bus at the start of a match.

We advise that you loot up wherever you land because Rick’s location is often very busy, and it’s likely you’ll come across an enemy when you arrive. It’s also recommended that you attempt this in Team Rumble so you can respawn when you get eliminated.

Where to find Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish

After you’ve obtained your saucer, fly it over to Rick’s location in the center of the map in an area called Defiant Dish. He’s found on the top floor of the building, in the southwestern portion of this area. Look for the building with the smaller dish on the roof. The goal here is to simply get in close, and as soon as you’re within 20 meters of Rick, you’ll earn credit for completing the challenge, along with 30,000 XP.

The thing to note about this is that you might get shot down before you can get close to Rick, so it’s a good idea to pull back as soon as you see gunfire in your direction. If you do get taken down before you can get close enough to your objective, you’ll need to obtain another saucer to try again. When we attempted this challenge, we almost got shot down by a turret at Defiant Dish, so be careful and make your way directly to Rick’s building to complete the challenge quickly.

Editors' Recommendations