  1. Gaming

Fortnite season 7, week 11 challenges and how to complete them

By

Fortnite season 7, week 11 is live and ready to go, with a slew of alien-related challenges to keep you on your toes. While most of the new challenges aren’t terribly difficult, many of them require you to have knowledge of specific locations, such as where to find alien parasites. Once you know where to find certain items, completing the challenges is a breeze. If you’ve spent a lot of time with this season, you’ll probably be well aware of where to go for the week 11 challenges.

Though, if you’re stuck or want to get through these challenges quickly, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’ll highlight all the new challenges, with guides on getting through the trickier ones. Here are the Fortnite season 7, week 11 challenges and how to complete them.

Recommended reading:

Season 7, week 11 challenges

As always, you should take a look at the new list of challenges so you’ve got an idea of what to do before you hop into a match. A lot of times, simply remembering what your objective is can save you time as you play. The full list of challenges is as follows:

  • Travel in a saucer (2,000)
  • Use the recon scanner to spot an infected wildlife or trespasser (1)
  • Interact with equipment at any IO radar dish base (1)
  • Deal damage in alien biomes (100)
  • Mark an alien parasite (1)
  • Dance with an alien parasite at Believer Beach, Lazy Lake, or Pleasant Park (1)
  • Go for a swim with an alien parasite (1)

Unless you’re familiar with where to find alien parasites, saucers, alien biomes, and more, you might have a tough time with these new challenges. Luckily, we’ve got all the details on getting through the trickier objectives.

Season 7, week 11 challenge guide

Use the recon scanner to spot an infected wildlife or trespasser

Player next to infected animal in Fortnite.

The toughest part about this challenge is actually getting your hands on a recon scanner. Our guide below has all the information you need to complete it.

How to use the recon scanner to spot an infected wildlife or trespasser

Mark an alien parasite

Alien parasite on the head of player in Fortnite.

Finding an alien parasite can be tricky, but our guide below has a map of all their locations.

How to mark an alien parasite

Dance with an alien parasite at Believer Beach, Lazy Lake, or Pleasant Park

Alien parasite on the head of player in Fortnite.

Once you do find an alien parasite, you should dance with it to complete another challenge. Click the link below for more details.

How to dance with an alien parasite at Believer Beach, Lazy Lake, or Pleasant Park

Go for a swim with an alien parasite

Jumping into the water with a parasite in Fortnite.

And after you’ve danced with one, you’ll want to dive into a body of water to get it off your head. The guide below will show you how to complete the challenge.

How to go for a swim with an alien parasite

With that, you’ll have everything you need to complete the latest challenges for season 7, week 11. This batch of challenges is more of a nuisance than anything, as you’ll have to deal with the pesky alien parasites along the way.

