Fortnite challenge guide: Use the recon scanner to spot an infected trespasser or wildlife

Fortnit season 7, week 11 is underway, along with a brand new set of challenges for you to complete. One of the first ones that might stump you is using a recon scanner to spot an infected trespasser or wildlife. There are numerous things that could trip you up with this challenge, such as getting your hands on a recon scanner or knowing where to find infected wildlife or trespassers.

Not to worry, because we have all the tips to help you out here. In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about completing the challenge with ease. Here’s how to use the recon scanner to spot an infected trespasser or wildlife in Fortnite.

How to acquire a recon scanner

Map of IO Chests in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

The first step of completing this challenge is to find a recon scanner. These items spawn from chests around the world but have a higher chance of appearing from IO chests, which spawn at IO Stations. These are high-traffic areas with deadly NPCs, so it’s recommended to be careful when approaching. You can certainly come here right away, but it’s hard to guarantee you’ll make it out alive. That’s why it’s advised to visit one with a squad so they can watch your back. Check the map above (thanks Fortnite.gg) for all the locations of IO Chests. We recommend staying away from the areas in the center of the map since those are the busiest.

Once you’ve got your hands on a recon scanner — an item used to reveal the location of other players and items around you — leave the IO Station as carefully as possible.

How to find infected wildlife or trespasser

Animal locations in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

After you’ve gotten your hands on the recon scanner, you have two options for completing the challenge. You can either use it to scan infected wildlife or a trespasser. Based on our testing, it was far easier to find infected wildlife since they’re common around the map. Though they tend to appear within a large radius, so it can be tricky to encounter them if you’re unlucky. The alternative is to find a trespasser, which we covered in detail in our dedicated guide. These are harder to come by, but there is a surefire strategy to find them, so it’s up to you how you choose to tackle it.

If you use the map above, you’ll see the general locations of infected animals. It’s important to keep in mind that animals tend to move, so you’ll likely need to do some searching. Either way, shoot the recon scanner and the animal/trespasser, and once it goes off, you’ll earn credit for completing the challenge, along with 30,000 XP.

