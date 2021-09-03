Fortnite season 7, week 13 is here, and with it comes a brand new set of challenges for you to complete. This week’s challenges are slightly more complicated than you might be used to, though they aren’t exactly difficult to get through. One of the new challenges requires you to destroy IO intel, which only appears at a certain location on the map. Since you can only complete this challenge by visiting this spot, you’re unlikely to complete this one naturally unless you like landing by Corny Complex. Since it’s out of the way, you’ll probably have to intentionally head to this location to get through the challenge.

In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about completing the latest challenge. Here’s how to destroy IO intel in Fortnite.

Where to find IO intel

The IO intel is found inside a camper to the northeast of Corny Complex. It’s just by the winding river that leads to Steamy Stacks. As with most challenges, we recommend landing nearby to grab some gear first so you’re prepared, just in case you come across an enemy player. It won’t do you any good to get taken out before you can destroy the IO intel. And along with that, we recommend attempting this in Team Rumble so you can respawn if you’re eliminated before you can destroy the IO intel. It also helps to bring a couple of teammates with you to watch your back. Though, from our experience, we didn’t encounter any other players in this area, so you should be relatively safe if you go there with weapons and gear. Just make sure you scope out the place before charging right in.

It’s worth mentioning that you must first complete the other prerequisites before being able to finish this challenge. This includes the challenge of repairing IO equipment and for building structures at Corny Complex. Once you complete both of those (in order), you’ll be able to start this one. If you attempt to visit this location before you’ve completed the aforementioned challenges, the IO intel will not appear.

Thankfully, it’s not too difficult to quickly stop by the camper and destroy the IO intel.

How to destroy IO intel

Once you’ve arrived and the coast is clear, simply walk inside the camper and you’ll see the intel on the ground on the right. To destroy it, all you need to do is press and hold Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox, and Y on Nintendo Switch. After you’ve destroyed it, you’ll earn credit for completing the challenge, along with 30,000 XP for your troubles.

