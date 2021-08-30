It’s time once again for another set of Fortnite challenges. This time, we’ll be covering the challenges for season 7, week 12, which are relatively straightforward compared to previous objectives. For the most part, you’ll likely complete many of the new challenges by playing naturally, with only a small handful that could require some extra assistance.
In this guide, we’ll highlight all of the new challenges, and we’ll provide guides on getting through some of the trickier ones. Here are the Fortnite season 7, week 12 challenges, and how to complete them.
Season 7, week 11 challenge list
We always advise checking out the new challenges before playing a match, and this week is no different. Doing so will ensure you’re at least mildly prepared to start taking on some of the new challenges. Even though many of the new challenges are simple, there are still a few that might cause you some trouble. The full list of challenges for the week are as follows:
- Deal damage to saucers piloted by opponents (300)
- Deliver a saucer to Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish (1)
- Deal damage to opponents with alien weapons (150)
- Deal damage with an alien parasite attached (150)
- Purchase from vending machines (3)
- Search ammo boxes at Dirty Docks (5)
- Hunt wildlife (3)
And below are guides on getting through some of the tougher objectives for the week.
Season 7, week 11 challenge guide
Deliver a saucer to Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish
The objective for delivering a saucer to Rick Sanchez isn’t too tricky, but there are a few things you need to know before attempting it. The guide below has all the details you’ll need.How to deliver a saucer to Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish
Deal damage with an alien parasite attached
Arguably the hardest challenge of the week is for dealing damage while an alien parasite is attached to you. This one’s tough because there isn’t a guaranteed way to come across another player. But if you use the strategy highlighted below, you’ll get through it in no time.How to deal damage with an alien parasite attached
Hunt wildlife
One of the other tricky challenges is for hunting wildlife. This one is hard because the wildlife doesn’t appear as frequently as you might like. But our guide below will walk you through completing the challenge with ease.How to hunt wildlife
And with that, you should have everything you’ll need to complete the new Fortnite challenges. We’re nearing the end of the season, so now is a great time to clean up some of the challenges you might’ve missed from previous weeks.
