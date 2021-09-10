Arguably the most difficult challenge during Fortnite season 7, week 14 requires you to eliminate an attached alien parasite. There are a few things that make this one complicated, such as being at the right place at the right time. While you can certainly set it up to complete it with ease, you’ll need a friend to do so. Otherwise, there’s a degree of luck involved with whether or not you can get things to work.

Fortunately, there are a couple of different methods you can use to complete this objective, and in this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know to check it off your list. Here’s how to eliminate an attached alien parasite in Fortnite.

Where to find an alien parasite

Step one of this challenge is to locate alien parasites, which spawn from green eggs. If you’ve been following along throughout the season, you might be familiar with the egg locations, but just in case you aren’t, we advise looking at the map above to see where to find them (thanks, Fortnite.gg). Depending on whether or not you’ll be accompanied by a friend for this challenge, you’ll want to select a location that’s close to wildlife. If you’re attempting this challenge solo, pick one of the spots that are out in the open, like the one to the southwest of Pleasant Park, for example.

If you’ve got a friend with you, any of the spots above will do, so keep that in mind as you aim to complete this challenge. We aimed to complete this one solo, which requires the use of a chicken. Whichever method you choose, pick an appropriate spot before proceeding.

How to eliminate one once it’s attached

We’ll go over both methods that cover a solo and squad strategy here.

For solo players, you’ll want to shoot a chicken with a parasite attached to it. You can find wildlife around parasites to the east of Pleasant Park. We advise grabbing a chicken and throwing it at the parasite to get it to attach. Once it’s attached, you can shoot it to gain credit for completing the challenge. It can be tricky to do this since the chickens are fast, making them tough to grab. If you’re really lucky, you might find a chicken that already has a parasite attached, which is ideal.

There are other solo strategies, but they aren’t as consistent. For instance, you can shoot an enemy player who has an alien parasite attached. Likewise, the same can be said about a teammate.

Speaking of which, if you’re attempting this with a friend, you’ll have a much easier time. With this strategy, all you have to do is get your friend to purposely approach an alien parasite to get it to attach. Then, simply shoot it off. This is by far the easiest strategy, but it requires you to have someone who will cooperate, which isn’t always practical.

Either way, once you’ve successfully eliminated an attached parasite — whether it be on a friend, foe, or animal — you’ll complete the challenge and earn 30,000 XP for doing so.

