  1. Gaming

Fortnite season 7, week 13 challenges and how to complete them

By

Fortnite season 7, week 13 is here, and as always, it comes with a brand new batch of challenges for you to complete. Unlike previous weeks, this new list is more in-depth than you might be used to, requiring you to visit specific locations around the map. They aren’t necessarily hard, but you probably won’t get through most of them by simply playing naturally.

Fortunately, we’ve got all the details on getting through this week’s tougher challenges. Here are the Fortnite season 7, week 13 challenges, and how to complete them.

Recommended reading:

Season 7, week 13 challenge list

As usual, we advise that you take a look at the latest challenges so you have an idea of what you need to do before you play. This can save you some time in the long run. Below is the latest set of challenges:

  • Repair IO equipment (3)
  • Build structures at Corny Complex (25)
  • Destroy IO intel (1)
  • Get Marigold’s message from the Dead Drop (1)
  • Visit radar dish bases in a single match (5)
  • Get headshots (10)
  • Upgrade to an Epic or Legendary weapon (2)

Though many of these are a little trickier than usual, you’ll be able to get through them with the help of our guides. Below are specific walkthroughs for some of the tougher challenges of the week.

Season 7, week 13 challenge guide

Repair IO equipment

IO equipment in Fortnite.

This one is a little tricky because it requires you to visit IO stations, which are home to deadly NPCs and other players. It can be tough to make it out of these stations alive, but our guide below has everything you need to know to complete the challenge.

How to repair IO equipment

Destroy IO intel

Camper in Fortnite.

While this challenge isn’t necessarily hard, you will need to know where to find the IO intel. Check out our guide below for all the details.

How to destroy IO intel

Get Marigold’s message from the Dead Drop

Dead Drop in Fortnite.

Once again, this one is simply a matter of knowing where to go. Though, a pack of deadly wolves does stand in the way of your objective, so you’ll want to come prepared. Click the link below for assistance in getting through this challenge.

How to get Marigold’s message from the Dead Drop

Visit radar dish bases in a single match

Satellite in Fortnite.

Finally, you’ll likely need guidance with visiting five dish bases in a single match. This one is difficult, but if you follow the steps in the guide below, you’ll get through it with ease.

How to visit radar dish bases in a single match

And with that, you’ll be well equipped to take on all of this week’s tougher challenges. Thankfully, they’re all relatively straightforward as long as you know where to go.

Editors' Recommendations

Fortnite challenge guide: Visit radar dish bases in a single match

Satellite in Fortnite.

Best cheap iPhone deals and sales for September 2021

best iphone deals 2019

Best cheap smartphone deals for September 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

HP Envy vs Pavilion – Which is best?

HP Envy 14 2021 Display

The best e-book readers for 2021

Kindle Oasis (2019) Review

How to slide in Madden 22 and why you should

How to slide in Madden 22

The best VPN services for 2021

best VPN services

How long does it take to beat Psychonauts 2?

Raz near a brain in Psychonauts 2.

What is Airplane Mode? What it does and when to use it

What is airplane mode phone in airport

Psychonauts 2: Scavenger hunt side-quest guide

Raz standing in the Motherlobe in Psychonauts 2.

Tripwire Interactive CEO steps down following controversial anti-abortion tweet

A decapitation in Chivalry 2.

The best 4K monitors for 2021

A 4k monitor placed on a glass desk.

Does a VPN slow down your internet?

private internet access vpn on sale right now best services feat 720x720