Fortnite season 7, week 13 is here, and as always, it comes with a brand new batch of challenges for you to complete. Unlike previous weeks, this new list is more in-depth than you might be used to, requiring you to visit specific locations around the map. They aren’t necessarily hard, but you probably won’t get through most of them by simply playing naturally.

Fortunately, we’ve got all the details on getting through this week’s tougher challenges. Here are the Fortnite season 7, week 13 challenges, and how to complete them.

Season 7, week 13 challenge list

As usual, we advise that you take a look at the latest challenges so you have an idea of what you need to do before you play. This can save you some time in the long run. Below is the latest set of challenges:

Repair IO equipment (3)

Build structures at Corny Complex (25)

Destroy IO intel (1)

Get Marigold’s message from the Dead Drop (1)

Visit radar dish bases in a single match (5)

Get headshots (10)

Upgrade to an Epic or Legendary weapon (2)

Though many of these are a little trickier than usual, you’ll be able to get through them with the help of our guides. Below are specific walkthroughs for some of the tougher challenges of the week.

Season 7, week 13 challenge guide

Repair IO equipment

This one is a little tricky because it requires you to visit IO stations, which are home to deadly NPCs and other players. It can be tough to make it out of these stations alive, but our guide below has everything you need to know to complete the challenge.

Destroy IO intel

While this challenge isn’t necessarily hard, you will need to know where to find the IO intel. Check out our guide below for all the details.

Get Marigold’s message from the Dead Drop

Once again, this one is simply a matter of knowing where to go. Though, a pack of deadly wolves does stand in the way of your objective, so you’ll want to come prepared. Click the link below for assistance in getting through this challenge.

Visit radar dish bases in a single match

Finally, you’ll likely need guidance with visiting five dish bases in a single match. This one is difficult, but if you follow the steps in the guide below, you’ll get through it with ease.

And with that, you’ll be well equipped to take on all of this week’s tougher challenges. Thankfully, they’re all relatively straightforward as long as you know where to go.

