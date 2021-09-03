  1. Gaming

Fortnite challenge guide: Get Marigold’s message from the Dead Drop

By

As part of Fortnite season 7, week 13, you’ll have a brand new batch of challenges to check off your list. While most of these new challenges aren’t too difficult, a lot of them are more in-depth than you might be used to over the course of this season. You probably won’t be able to complete the latest challenge naturally without putting forth some effort — and that’s where we come in.

In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about completing this challenge. Here’s how to get Marigold’s message from the Dead Drop in Fortnite.

Where to find Marigold’s message

Map of Marigold's message in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

You can find Marigold’s message at the Dead Drop found to the east of Weeping Woods. It’s just south of the large purple area in the center of the map. Use the map above for more specifics (thanks, Fortnite.gg). You can probably get away with landing here straight away since it’s an area that is typically less busy, even though it’s home to a challenge. Though, it might not be a bad idea to stop at the nearby station to stock up on weapons since there are deadly wolves near your destination (more on that below).

In this case, we advise coming here with a team, so you can cover each other as one of you attempts to collect the message. And as is typical, we advise trying this in Team Rumble so you can come back if you’re eliminated early.

How to get Marigold’s message

Dead Drop in Fortnite.

Upon landing here, you’ll come across a pack of deadly, hungry wolves. They deal a lot of damage and can take you out quickly, especially if you have no shields. If you land directly next to the Dead Drop, you can certainly collect the message quickly and make your escape without being eliminated by the wolves. Though, it’s best to play it safe and grab some gear first.

Whichever option you choose, head to the Dead Drop and simply interact with it to complete the challenge. Remember, you’ll need to press Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox, and Y on Nintendo Switch to interact with the object, so keep that in mind. After you’ve done so, you’ll earn credit for completing the challenge, along with 30,000 XP.

It’s important to note that you must complete the three prerequisite challenges before being able to finish this one. This includes the one for repairing IO equipment, building structures at Corny Complex, and for destroying stolen IO intel. Once you’ve completed those three, you’ll be able to begin working towards this challenge.

