The last challenge you’ll likely attempt to complete during Fortnite season 7, week 14 is for popping tires on IO vehicles. Thankfully, this one is fairly straightforward and can be completed quickly as long as you know where to go. It also requires you to have completed the previous challenges for the week, which serve as prerequisites for this one. Once you’ve finished those, you’ll be able to dive into this challenge.

In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know to complete it with ease. Here’s how to pop tires on IO vehicles in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Where to find IO vehicles

The first thing you need to do for this challenge is to find a satellite station, which are littered around the island. By using the map above (courtesy of Fortnite.gg), you’ll be able to see where all of them are located. As expected, we advise visiting ones that are found on the edge of the map, which are less likely to be contested. Whether a satellite station is contested will likely depend on the trajectory of the Battle Bus at the start of the match, so you’ll have to pick one on the fly.

What you’re looking for are black four-door cars with the IO logo on the side. There is typically a handful of them at each satellite station, so try to pinpoint them as you land.

We tend to gravitate toward the spot to the south of Misty Meadows since it’s usually a low-traffic area. Either way, pick whichever one you think is best, and hopefully, you won’t run into any other players. To increase your chances of survival, we always recommend coming with a friend, along with attempting the challenge in Team Rumble. That way, you’ll be able to respawn if you get eliminated. Fortunately, you only need to pop one tire, despite the challenge description reading “tires.” This means you can quickly rush in to pop the tire before getting eliminated if you’re lucky.

How to pop the tires

Upon landing, make your way toward the vehicle and attack the tire with your pickax. No need to use a gun for this one since your pickax will do the trick. Though, it’s worth noting that you can complete this challenge by shooting the tires as well. If you plan on completing the match, it’s probably a good idea to grab a gun anyway, though it’s not necessary. As long as you pop one tire, you’ll be good to go.

Once you’ve popped one tire, you’ll earn credit for completing the challenge, with 30,000 XP as your reward.

Editors' Recommendations