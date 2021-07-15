The latest set of Fortnite challenges is live and ready to go, this time for season 7, week 6. For this week’s list, you’ll be sent all around the map, with a slightly more complicated set of objectives than you might be used to. One specific challenge is for destroying alien trees, which you might not be familiar with, even if you’ve played through this season thus far.

Luckily, we’ve got everything you need to know about completing this challenge as easily as possible. Here’s how to destroy alien trees in Fortnite.

Where to find alien trees

Thankfully, this is one of the more straightforward challenges of the week and can be finished in less than a minute (as long as you aren’t horribly unlucky). The easiest way to find alien trees is to visit Holly Hatchery, which is on the west side of the map.

All throughout this area are low-gravity sections that comprise large purple prisms. If you step foot inside, you’ll be able to jump a lot higher than normal, thanks to the low gravity. But along with the funny creatures and ability to jump higher than usual are also weird-looking trees.

They resemble palm trees, but are neon blue and purple. There are tons of them scattered around the area, so you can’t really miss them. These are the trees you’re looking for and, for the purposes of the challenge, you need to destroy five of them. Your pickaxe will do the trick, but do be cautious, as there are NPCs and possibly other enemy players who might roam the area nearby. That’s why we advise you to visit one of the houses, get stocked up on ammo, weapons, and gear, and then go for the trees, because you don’t want to get taken out before you can destroy all five.

If you do get eliminated before you manage to destroy all five trees, it’s not the biggest deal since your progress carries over from match to match. Simply boot up a new game to pick up where you left off. But ideally, you should aim to get it all finished in one match to save time. This challenge isn’t particularly tough, but it’s possible to get unlucky by running into enemies, so we advise attempting this one with a team. Bring your teammates with you to the location and have them watch your back as you chop down the trees (make sure you aim for the weak points to get them down faster).

After you’ve destroyed five of them, you’ll complete the challenge and earn 30,000 XP for your troubles.

