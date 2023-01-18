 Skip to main content
Fortnite: Where to find wolves and how to tame them

As part of a recent Fortnite challenge, players are required to find and tame wolves — a mechanic that has been in the game for a long time. The thing is, finding wolves can be a bit inconsistent, making this quest a bit trickier than you’d expect. The other thing is that — once you find a wolf — taming them can also be a chore, so players are likely struggling to complete this quest.

In this guide, we’ll show you where to find wolves and how to tame them in Fortnite.

Where to find wolves

Map of wolves in Fortnite.
In general, you’ll have success finding wolves in non-snowy areas on the Fortnite map. Wolves tend to spawn in random locations, though, and — depending on what other players in the match do — can end up all over the map.

Your best bet is to land around hubs with grassy or wooded areas such as Shattered Slabs, Frenzy Fields, or Fault Splits. It’s best to land around the hubs, not directly in the middle of them.

Oftentimes, you’ll encounter wolves during natural play, so you should always keep your eyes peeled for them.

How to tame wolves

Once you find a wolf, you’ll need to tame it to complete the quest. To do so, all you need to do is jump directly on its back. You’ll then be able to ride it around like a vehicle. Unlike traditional cars and trucks, wolves are great because you don’t need to fill them up with gas. They also control a lot better than certain cars in the game.

