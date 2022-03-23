  1. Gaming

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes 3 months of Marvel Unlimited

DeAngelo Epps
By

Marvel Entertainment announced a partnership with Microsoft that includes three months of Marvel Unlimited with any Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, highlighting that Xbox Game Pass isn’t just offering a wide variety of games.

Marvel Unlimited is a subscription similar to Game Pass but for Marvel digital comics. Subscribers can access over 29,000 digital comics and now that perk comes to Game Pass subscribers for three months. As the usual trial period is seven days, this is a huge bonus to anyone already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that’s curious about Marvel Unlimited. This comic subscription service is accessible on PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, iPods, and Android devices, so this bonus goes beyond Xbox consoles.

Marvel Unlimited offers literal decades of reading material and comic reading lists created by Marvel experts, so it’s a great service for anyone unfamiliar with the medium.

This isn’t the first secondary perk that Game Pass Ultimate members have attained from their subscription Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also currently get a 30-day free trial of Paramount Plus to commemorate the release of the new live-action Halo TV show and in-game bonuses for titles like Apex Legends and Halo Infinite. Previously, Game Pass users could get 75 days of Crunchyroll Premium ad-free as part of a surprise partnership with the Sony-owned anime streaming service. If you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, make sure you are aware of all the additional perks outside of games that come with it.

Keep in mind that after three months the Marvel Unlimited subscription will switch to a paid one, so keep track of what day you started on so you’ll know when to decide if you want to keep the membership.

