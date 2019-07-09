Share

All of Amazon’s Prime Day deals don’t begin until next week, but that doesn’t mean you can’t save some big money on video games right now. GameStop has started its Game Days Summer Sale, and it offers enormous discounts on the latest Xbox consoles, PS4 video games, Nintendo Switch accessories, and collectibles. Just make sure you have time to play all of the new games you’re going to buy!

The GameStop Game Days Summer Sale will be live until July 20, so if you want to wait to see what Prime Day gaming deals arise, this sale will still be going on after the Amazon event concludes.

The best GameStop console deals before Prime Day 2019

GameStop is currently offering a new 1TB Xbox One X system bundled with NBA 2K19 for $499, but it comes with a bonus $50 GameStop gift card thrown in. Because you’re almost certainly going to be spending some more money on games for the console. The gift card information will also be emailed to you after your purchase, so you should be able to buy an additional game before the system actually arrives.

Buy Now

If sports aren’t your thing and you don’t need to play your games in 4K resolution, then you can still pick up the Xbox One S with The Division 2 and a $50 gift card for just $300. The Division 2 is a massive improvement over the original 2016 game, offering more mission variety, a better multiplayer experience, and plenty of intense cover-to-cover shooting action. The option below offers in-store pickup, and you can also find a delivery option on the GameStop website.

Buy Now

The best GameStop Game Days Summer sale accessories deals

Xbox One controllers (up to 20% off)

GameStop is currently offering discounts on Xbox One controllers, with certain versions being available for up to $14 off. These controllers can be found in a variety of colors, and they are compatible with rechargeable AA batteries, Xbox battery packs, and USB for wired play. Though the price will appear to be higher when you reach the product page, adding the controller to your cart should give you the discount. Below, we’ve provided a link to the Phantom Black variant, which should cost $56.

Buy Now

The best GameStop video game deals

Looking for great deals? We’ve found Nintendo Switch deals, Xbox one bundles, and more ahead of Prime Day 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.