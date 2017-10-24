‘Hitman: Game of the Year Edition’ comes with new campaign missions

Why it matters to you Hitman is back from the brink of death, and we can't wait to jump back into Agent 47's shoes.

The recent Hitman game has had a bit of a rough year. Though it continued to receive content updates and was praised by players, publisher Square Enix ultimately decided to break away from developer IO Interactive, leaving the fate of the game in jeopardy. But after IO purchased the rights to the series and began operating independently, Hitman has been able to thrive once again, and the new Game of the Year Edition is the perfect way for newcomers to start playing.

Hitman: Game of the Year Edition contains all of the content included in the game’s first season, as well as all-new Escalation contracts, weapons, outfits, challenges, and even graphical enhancements. If you’ve ever wanted to assassinate targets as a raven or a cowboy, now is your chance. You can also murder innocent victims as a clown, if you’re a creepy weirdo.

The online “Elusive Targets” that ran for the length of the first season will also be returning, but these will be limited to first-time players. If you already completed or failed one of the targets, you won’t be able to try it again.

The biggest addition to the new version of the game, however, is the “Patient Zero” campaign. Taking place on the Bangkok, Sapienza, Colorado, and Hokkaido maps, the new campaign tasks Agent 47 with stopping the spread of a virus. The maps include a “new time of day” as well as brand-new music.

While Hitman: Game of the Year Edition will cost $60 for newcomers, it will be available as a $20 upgrade to anyone who owns all episodes from the first season. A number of other free features will be added to all versions of the game, including a new user interface, new features for the Contracts mode, and native 4K resolution on Xbox One X. The game will also support Tobii Eye Tracking, allowing you to aim at your targets without even using your keyboard or controller.

Hitman: Game of the Year Edition will launch on November 7 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. It will only be available digitally, so the “Complete First Season” package is still the only choice for collectors.