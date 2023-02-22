 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get the Key of Admittance in Hogwarts Legacy

Jesse Lennox
By

Even though Hogwarts Legacy includes the lockpicking spell Alohomora, there are still plenty of doors that require keys to open. Being such a big map, a small key is easy to miss, especially the Key of Admittance, which grants you access to a secret area with some worthwhile loot. Here's how you can get and use it in Hogwarts Legacy.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Alohomora level three

  • A broom

Where to get the Key of Admittance

Before you begin your search for the Key of Admittance, you first not only need to learn the Alohomora spell, but upgrade it to level three. This is done by collecting enough Demiguise Statues hidden around the world.

Step 1: Once you have level three Alohomora, mount your broom and fly to the highest tower of Hogwarts.

Step 2: Find the outside balcony you can land on.

A wizard near a level three lock.
Related

Step 3: Head up the spiral stairs and unlock the level three door.

Step 4: Search the desk inside for the Key of Admittance.

A glowing key on a desk.

Step 5: Once you have the key, fast travel over to the Trophy Room Floo Flame.

Step 6: Go up the stairs to the ornate locked door.

A large ornate door.

Step 7: Use the key to open it and loot all the chests and goodies inside!

Editors' Recommendations

Hogwarts Legacy works better as a TV show than as a video game
Joe Allen
By Joe Allen
February 15, 2023
A student waving a wand in Hogwarts Legacy.

In its long history as a franchise, Harry Potter's video games have never really been a central part. The novels were hugely popular, as were the feature film adaptations, while the games were on a separate tier for die-hards who couldn't get enough of the world. With Hogwarts Legacy, that paradigm may be about to shift.

The game is certainly the most full-throated effort to launch Harry Potter into the realm of video games, and it seems like it's largely been a success. Hogwarts Legacy has performed well critically, and it seems to be moving a decent number of units as well.

Read more
Is Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer?
Sam Hill
By Sam Hill
February 15, 2023
Two students lean over a cauldron in Hogwarts Legacy.

What's better than attending classes at Hogwarts, flying around the grounds on a broom, and learning new spells and potions? Doing all that with a friend, of course!

Hogwarts Legacy is giving Harry Potter fans of all ages the chance to explore an open-world version of the fantastical school for the very first time. Students get sorted into one of Hogwarts' famous houses, master every form of magic, and find themselves in the middle of all sorts of wild magical adventures.
Is Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer?

Read more
Every spell in Hogwarts Legacy, what they do, and how to unlock them
Jesse Lennox
By Jesse Lennox
February 15, 2023
A wizard zaps someone off camera with red magic in Hogwarts Legacy,

The entire appeal of creating your own student in Hogwarts Legacy is getting to live the life of a young witch or wizard in the titular academy. Just like the source material, the game doesn't dwell too much on the more boring aspects of student life, but becoming a powerful spellcaster will require you to learn from those wiser than yourself. The more spells you learn, the more you can do in and out of combat. Of course, there are only so many spells that can be included in a game, but if you want to know if you can cast your favorite, and how to learn it, pay attention to our lesson on every spell in Hogwarts Legacy.
How spells are unlocked

Spells can be learned in a few ways in Hogwarts Legacy. The most common way is to complete assignments given out by the cast of professors you will meet. Nearly every spell is optional for going through the main game, but it is well worth doing these assignments after you attend that professor's class for the first time to give yourself as many options as possible.

Read more