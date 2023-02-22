 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to find PlayStation VR2 games on the PS5’s PlayStation Store

Tomas Franzese
By

PlayStation VR2 is out now, and many of us are trying out the headset for the first time. If you didn’t buy the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, you’ll need to buy some games for the headset on the PS5’s PlayStation Store. Right now, we have the benefit of the headset and its biggest launch titles being prominently featured on the PlayStation Store on PS5. That won’t always be the case, though.

PSVR2 is not backward compatible with games for its predecessor, and just searching “VR” on the PlayStation Store will bring up many games that are only compatible with the original PlayStation VR headset. As such, searching for PSVR2 games manually on the PlayStation Store is more complicated than it might seem. To ensure you don’t accidentally buy a game you can’t play in your new headset, this is how you can find and identify PSVR2 games on the PS5’s PlayStation Store.

How to manually find PlayStation VR2 games on the PlayStation Store

A filtered list of PlayStation VR2 games on the PlayStation VR2.

Currently, the “Latest” tab of the PlayStation Store does have featured widgets for specific games and an entire row dedicated to PSVR2 games, with a “View All” option at the end, which will bring you a list of the headset’s games and demos. That’s currently the easiest way to find PSVR2 games, but it likely won’t stay there as we get further out from the PSVR2’s launch. To manually search for PSVR2 games, you’ll need to head over to the Browse section of the PlayStation Store. By default, “All Games” for PS4, PSVR, PS5, and PSVR2 will be shown, sorted by bestselling. To filter out non-PSVR2 games, choose the “Filter” button featuring three lines and a downward-pointing arrow on the screen’s left side. 

Related

Once there, you’ll see filters for price, genre, platform, release date, VR, and age rating. To ensure you’re only served PSVR2 games, you’ll want to go to the platform tab and choose the PS5 option and to the VR tab to choose the PSVR2 option. Once that’s done, you can sort them by bestselling, most downloaded, name, release date, or price in the filter menu. Once everything is set to your liking, you can press the circle button to exit out of those filter options and you will see a list of games that all work with PSVR2. From here, you can easily access each game’s store page before choosing whether or not you want to buy and download them. 

How to tell if a game is PlayStation VR2-compatible

NFL Pro Era's PlayStation Store page on PS5.

If you’re on a specific game’s store page and still wondering whether or not it’s on PSVR2, look at the platforms listed above the game’s logo. PSVR2-compatible games will have a little icon denoting that it’s available on the platform, which you can see in the image above. A list of compatibility notices and game info will also appear to the right, and this will also mention if PSVR2 and Sense controllers are required for the game and which VR playstyles the specific game supports. Once the game is downloaded, a little PSVR2 headset icon will appear next to its title on your home screen. If you’ve filtered your games correctly and know how to spot this info, you should have no trouble finding games to try on your PlayStation VR2.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How to reset a PS5
Jacob Roach
Joseph Yaden
By Jacob Roach and Joseph Yaden
February 9, 2023
A standard white PS5 sitting near some small plants in a home entertainment center.

The Sony PlayStation 5 is here, and although it's an impressive console, it's not free of issues. No matter if you're troubleshooting a problem or getting your console ready for sale, our guide on how to reset a PS5 will show you how to restore the console to its factory default settings.

Read more
Xbox Series X vs. PS5
Gabe Gurwin
Joseph Yaden
By Gabe Gurwin and Joseph Yaden
February 8, 2023
Two versions of the PS5 side by side.

The Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 launched at the end of 2020, and while manufacturer shortages made them difficult to find, both systems are now more readily available from various retailers. With that in mind, you might be on the fence about which system to buy. Since both offer similar features, it can be overwhelming when trying to decide which system is right for you. Thankfully, we've spent a considerable amount of time with each, allowing us to assist you in making an informed buying decision.
In this guide, we'll compare specs, design, game lineups, and a host of other important factors so you can pick the best console.
Recommended reading:

Best Xbox Series X games
PS5 vs. PS5 Digital Edition
Best PS5 games

Read more
Best PS5 Game Deals: Elden Ring, NBA 2K23, Sonic Frontiers, and more
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 7, 2023
Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

There's no shortage of discounts for PlayStation 5 games among retailers, with some of the offers involving the best PS5 games. It may look like a daunting task to narrow down your choice for your next PS5 game purchase, but we're here to help you out. We've rounded up some of the best PS5 game deals, and if you see a deal that you like, you have to click that Buy Now button immediately as some of these discounts won't last long.
Best PS5 Game Deals
Back 4 Blood -- $20, was $24

If you haven't gotten your fair share of trying to survive against hordes of zombies, try Back 4 Blood. Instead of going solo, you'll be fighting in a group of four in this spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series. You can play with three friends online or with a team of AI-controlled characters in this co-op survival shooter's campaign mode, where you'll take increasingly challenging missions. In multiplayer mode, you'll get the chance to play as the undead Ridden, which come with unique abilities. You'll also enjoy extreme replayability with the game's card system. which ensures a different experience each time you start a match.

Read more