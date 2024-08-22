 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to hide games in your Steam library

By
steam library customization sgdboop custom art 6f52fe
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

With so many Steam sales and excellent titles to play, it's likely that you've built up quite a collection of Steam games. You may also have downloaded betas and early access games that are now just taking up space in your library. If you ever want to hide any of these to clean up your games list, we have some good news — it's not only doable, but it's easy! Here's how to hide games from your Steam library.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Mouse and keyboard

Gaming PC on a desk.
ELLA DON / Unsplashed

How to hide games from your Steam library

When you're ready to hide some Steam games, follow these instructions.

Step 1: Go to your library in Steam.

Step 2: Right-click the game you want to hide.

Step 3: Select Manage.

Step 4: Choose Hide this game.

Step 5: If you ever want to see your hidden games, choose View from the top-left corner of your Steam client and select Hidden Games.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
Steam has one big problem with its smallest games
A Steam library filled with custom artwork.

Perhaps the greatest advancement in game development in recent years is the ease of access for the average person to start making a game. This has lowered the barrier of entry to the point where creators of almost any skill level can get their games on a major platform; however, the platforms themselves have not adapted to accommodate the overwhelming amount of content added each day. It's reached the point where the most prominent digital storefronts -- PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam -- are so saturated with new games on a daily basis that even great games can get buried and lost forever.

Excluding AAA games with massive PR and marketing budgets, every other game looking to get a shred of attention at launch is playing a rigged game of roulette with its success. We've hit a critical mass with the number of games coming out where the cream no longer rises to the top based on quality alone. As we approach an all-digital (or at least primarily digital) future, storefronts need to solve this discoverability problem sooner rather than later. It isn't an issue of there being too many games, but the fact that the right games aren't able to reach their target audience.
15 minutes of fame
When Braid was first released in 2008, there were only a total of 242 releases on Steam for that entire year. Fast forward to 2024 -- which still has a quarter of the year left -- and there have already been 10,862 game releases. That's an average of almost 50 games per day thus far. Because storefronts like the PSN and Xbox have remained largely unchanged in the intervening years, Braid: Anniversary Edition was released and almost immediately pushed off the new releases pages.

Read more
The Asus version of a Steam Deck is $150 off at Best Buy
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Ally.

The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme, a powerful handheld gaming PC that's one of the most popular alternatives to the Steam Deck, is an even more tempting purchase right now because of a $150 discount from Best Buy. From its original price of $650, it's down to only $500, which is a steal that you won't want to miss. This price will only be available until August 18, but you're going to want to finalize your transaction for this gaming device sooner than that because stocks may already be running low.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme
Our list of the best handheld gaming PCs tags the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme as the top option if you prefer your portable gaming machine to be powered by Windows 11. Microsoft's popular operating system allows you to play the best PC games without any restrictions, which is an issue with the Steam Deck's Linux-based SteamOS. It even allows you to access titles through an Xbox Game Pass subscription. The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme won't have any trouble running them with its AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, AMD Radeon RDNA 3 Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. The games will also look sharp and colorful on its 7-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Read more
Must-see: This exclusive Digital Trends PC game and software sale at HRKGame
HRKGame video game sale Digital Trends exclusive

It's not every day we get to share exclusive deals with our readers, but today, we do. HRKGame has launched a massive sale for Digital Trends, offering significant discounts on PC game keys and software. Now's your chance to get your hands on that game you've been wanting or grab the PC app you need — like genuine Windows 11 or Microsoft Office copies. All deals come with digital delivery; you'll receive your game or software keys instantly. More importantly, there's support for a range of platforms, including Steam, Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation, and more. At this point, you're probably wondering, what's the deal? For seven days, you can enjoy an additional 7% discount -- which stacks with other deals on-site -- when you use code DT7HRK at checkout.

 
Why you should shop the Digital Trends sale at HRKGame
Let's start with some discounted prices because those are really going to show you how great this sale is. But remember, you can get an extra 7% off on top of these deal prices for the next seven days using code DT7HRK at checkout.

Read more