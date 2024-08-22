With so many Steam sales and excellent titles to play, it's likely that you've built up quite a collection of Steam games. You may also have downloaded betas and early access games that are now just taking up space in your library. If you ever want to hide any of these to clean up your games list, we have some good news — it's not only doable, but it's easy! Here's how to hide games from your Steam library.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Mouse and keyboard

How to hide games from your Steam library

When you're ready to hide some Steam games, follow these instructions.

Step 1: Go to your library in Steam.

Step 2: Right-click the game you want to hide.

Step 3: Select Manage.

Step 4: Choose Hide this game.

Step 5: If you ever want to see your hidden games, choose View from the top-left corner of your Steam client and select Hidden Games.