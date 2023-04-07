 Skip to main content
How to place chicken crossing signs in Fortnite

Billy Givens
By

It wouldn’t be Fortnite without exciting events with quests to keep you busy, and the Spring Breakout Event has ensured that there’s a reason to return to the game on a daily basis. Each day brings a brand-new quest for you to tackle somewhere on the map – some easy and some a little more time-consuming – but all of them are equally silly and fun. If you’ve stumbled upon one of these quests asking you to place chicken crossing signs at Frenzy Fields or Kenjutsu Crossing, we’ll tell you how to do so below.

The first step you’ll need to complete to place the chicken crossing signs is landing in one of the two appropriate POIs. You can either drop at Frenzy Fields in the southwest of the map or Kenjutsu Crossing in the southeast. Either one works fine, though it’s worth noting that the spots to plant the signs are a bit more condensed at Kenjutsu Crossing, so it may be the fastest option when dealing with opposing teams trying to interrupt your process.

A birds-eye Fortnite map.

Whichever POI you choose, land there and look around for glowing spots indicating somewhere you can plant a chicken crossing sign. Selecting the quest in your Quests tab will allow you to see markers for the exact locations of these glowing spots if you don’t happen to see them right away. Walk up to each of them at the POI and press the corresponding button to place all of the necessary signs, then enjoy the easy XP and progress towards your Spring Breakout Event rewards.

