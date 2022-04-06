All Present Codes in Kirby and the Forgotten Land: How to redeem and rewards

Nintendo has done a lot of growing in terms of adding new elements to its games through technology in the past decade or so. It was the last major player to embrace things like online play, DLC, and subscription services, yet have finally begun trying to catch up to the competition. The company still has a long way to go in most of those cases, but in others, it’s doing things hardly any other console manufacturer does. In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, for example, Nintendo has a system where players can claim special rewards via the Delivery Waddle Dee if they know how, and best of all, they’re completely free.

Present Codes were actually included in the demo for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, though at that time there were only two that the player could redeem. In the full version of the game, there are far more that can be claimed, but you also need to meet one requirement before you can start receiving your free gifts. Plus, even when the option is open to you, you will still need to know the codes to access the extra items. You can find these codes around the world, but we’ve already scoured every inch of the Forgotten Lands so you don’t have to. Here are all the Present Codes in Kirby and the Forgotten Land and what prizes they will give you.

See more

How Present Codes work

Before we get into the Present Codes themselves, you first need to unlock them in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. To do this, we need to open up the Waddle Dee-liveries building in Waddle Dee Town. This building will appear once you’ve rescued at least 50 Waddle Dees, which might sound like a lot, but can be done not long after you reach the second area of the game if you’re thorough about rescuing as many as you can in levels. Either way, this will happen naturally as you play.

Once the Waddle Dee-liveries building is up and running, all you need to do is approach it and speak to the cap-wearing Delivery Waddle Dee and tell them you want to input a code. A few important tips to keep in mind:

Unlike some games, even though these codes are hidden in the game (and some outside the game), they will unlock as long as you know them. You don’t actually have to physically find them for them to work.

Make sure you write them in exactly as written, capital letters and all.

Each code only works once.

You can only claim one present at a time. Once you get one, you need to go to Kirby’s house and open it before you can enter a code for the next present.

Some codes require you to be playing online.

All Present Codes and their rewards

We’ll start with all the codes that you need to be online to redeem. These codes were sent out through real-world means, such as Tweets, found on the Kirby and the Forgotten Land website, and given away as promotions. Here are all the codes and what they give you:

MOUTHFULMODE 100 Star Coins

1x Car-Mouth Cake KIRBYMICROSITE 150 Star Coins

1x Attack Boost KIRBYNEWSDESK 150 Star Coins

1 Energy Drink KIRBYGAMESTOPCAN 150 Star Coins

1 Maxim Tomato

The rest of the Present Codes can be redeemed online or offline, and are hidden in and around Waddle Dee Town. Here’s the full list:

FIRSTPASSWORD 100 Star Coins BRAWLINGCOLOSSEUM 500 Coins

x1 Attack Boost KIRBYSTORY 300 Coins KIRBYTHEGOURMET 1x Rare Stone

1x Car-Mouth Cake THANKYOUMETAKNIGHT 3 Rare Stones THANKYOUKIRBY 1,000 Star Coins and 1 Rare Stone

Editors' Recommendations