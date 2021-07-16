In most games, an empty bottle isn’t an item worth getting excited over. In fact, most games don’t even qualify them as items and just have them scattered around as decorations or things to break. The Zelda franchise, however, has always put a strange level of importance on these simple objects. They are always found in limited numbers and can do things no other items in the game can. As powerful a tool as they are, especially in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, collecting them all isn’t an easy task.

There are a mere five empty bottles you can obtain throughout the world of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. They will take up a slot in your Adventure Pouch, but that is a slot well worth sacrificing for all these bottles can do. From holding a spare fairy and all the various potion types to quest items, you’ll never regret packing an extra bottle. Some will require you to meet certain requirements, such as obtaining other items or completing quests. If you’re stuck trying to locate any of the empty bottles on your adventures, here’s where you can find them all in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

Note: Slight spoilers ahead on plot points that trigger when some bottles become available.

Empty bottle 1

The first empty bottle you can get is right at home in Skyloft, but only after Zelda has gone missing. Once this happens, take a detour to the Bazaar potion shop and talk to the owner, Luv. She will remark that you don’t have a bottle to hold any potions in and give you your first empty bottle for free.

Empty bottle 2

Later on in the game, once you’re exploring the Sealed Temple, you will come across an old woman in a room with some pots and a treasure chest. Obviously, you don’t need us to tell you that opening the chest is a good idea. Inside, you’ll get a revitalizing potion. Once you’ve used the potion, you’ll hang on to the empty bottle.

Empty bottle 3

From here on, getting the rest of the empty bottles will be a little more complicated. First, head to the Plaza in Skyloft where the Light Tower is, and look for Parrow roaming around the area. Speak to him, and he’ll tell you he’s looking for his lost sister, Orielle, who was supposedly going toward a colorful island to the southwest. This will begin the Orielle side quest.

First, take to the sky on your Loftwing and head southwest. On your map, you can spot the colorful island that Orielle was apparently going to, called Fun Fun Island. However, this isn’t where you’ll find her. Instead, look just to the east of Fun Fun Island for a much smaller island and head there. This is where you can find Orielle, who is stuck here because her Loftwing has been injured and is unable to fly. She’ll ask you to bring her some medicine to heal her Loftwing so she can get back home.

Fly back to Skyloft and to the Plaza to let Parrow know you found his sister. He’ll provide you with some Mushroom Spores to heal her Loftwing. Once you’ve used the spores, the bottle will be yours to keep!

Empty bottle 4

This bottle is inside the Fire Sanctuary and will require the Mogma Mitts to uncover. With this item, go back to the first room where you fought Magmanos, the enemies that look like hands made of fire and lava, and use the mitts to dig through into an area with a water plant. Use this water plant to deal with the Magmanos, which will open up a new passageway that leads right to a chest holding the fourth empty bottle.

Empty bottle 5

This final empty bottle is found via accessing a specific Goddess Cube and then opening the chest it reveals. You will need to be able to access the Thunderhead area of the map as well. The Goddess Cube is also inside the Fire Sanctuary, or rather the cave you pass through leading to it, in the room that takes you to the Fire Dragon. During the part of the quest where you need to reach the Fire Dragon, a platform will appear in the air. Make your way up, and use a Skyward Strike to activate the cube.

Now head to the western side of Thunderhead and find the chest on an island protected by some bars. You can use your Mogma Mitts to dig down through a dig spot above the chest, which you can reach via some vines that you can climb up to the chest itself. Open up the chest, and claim your fifth and final empty bottle.

