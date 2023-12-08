Collecting resources and building isn’t a foreign concept to Fortnite players. A major part of the game, unless you’re in zero build, is smacking trees, walls, rocks, and basically everything with your pickaxe to get materials to build basic walls and structures to give you an edge in battle. Lego Fortnite has its own crafting and building system, but doesn’t work in quite the same way. Planks in particular are the most essential building material in the game, but you can’t get them by simply whacking a tree. Here’s a quick rundown on how to collect planks to build your dream world in Lego Fortnite.

How to get planks in Lego Fortnite

Planks require two things to make: the first being wood. Wood is about as common a resource as can be in Lego Fortnite. You can collect it by simply grabbing sticks laying around the world, or by chopping down trees with an ax to get a massive amount in one shot. Once you have it, the next step is to turn that raw material into something usable.

To make wood into planks, you need to build yourself a Lumber Mill, which can be made by selecting it from the Stations section of your Build Menu with 15 granite and 8 wood. Place your new structure down somewhere convenient, such as under some sort of roof because it cannot run if it is in the rain uncovered.

Finally, to make your planks. you simply interact with your Lumber Mill, choose the Planks recipe, and start inputting your raw wood. Each piece of wood translates 1 to 1 for planks. After a few seconds, take the output of planks and you’re good to go!

