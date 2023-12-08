 Skip to main content
How to get planks in Lego Fortnite

Jesse Lennox
By

Collecting resources and building isn’t a foreign concept to Fortnite players. A major part of the game, unless you’re in zero build, is smacking trees, walls, rocks, and basically everything with your pickaxe to get materials to build basic walls and structures to give you an edge in battle. Lego Fortnite has its own crafting and building system, but doesn’t work in quite the same way. Planks in particular are the most essential building material in the game, but you can’t get them by simply whacking a tree. Here’s a quick rundown on how to collect planks to build your dream world in Lego Fortnite.

A crafting menu for planks in Lego Fortnite.
Epic Games

Planks require two things to make: the first being wood. Wood is about as common a resource as can be in Lego Fortnite. You can collect it by simply grabbing sticks laying around the world, or by chopping down trees with an ax to get a massive amount in one shot. Once you have it, the next step is to turn that raw material into something usable.

To make wood into planks, you need to build yourself a Lumber Mill, which can be made by selecting it from the Stations section of your Build Menu with 15 granite and 8 wood. Place your new structure down somewhere convenient, such as under some sort of roof because it cannot run if it is in the rain uncovered.

Finally, to make your planks. you simply interact with your Lumber Mill, choose the Planks recipe, and start inputting your raw wood. Each piece of wood translates 1 to 1 for planks. After a few seconds, take the output of planks and you’re good to go!

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
A great gift for Harry Potter fans: The Hogwarts Express Lego set is 30% off
Someone building the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition.

If you’re looking for great Lego deals ahead of a fun family project over the holidays, you’re going to love what Amazon has to offer. Currently, you can get the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition for $350 meaning you save a huge $150 off the regular price of $500. A fantastic kit to build, it’s sure to be a ton of fun for Harry Potter and Lego fans alike. If you’re keen to know more about it, keep reading or you can simply tap the buy button if you know it’s for you. Stock is limited so you’ll want to be fast with your decision making.

Why you should buy the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition
The Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition is a seriously impressive Lego set. It’s a 1:32 scale replica model of the Hogwarts Express and it looks fantastic. The kit allows you to build the model steam train along with the engine, coal tender, and a 3-room passenger carriage with lights. In all, it leads to you being able to create three classic scenes from the movies so you can capture the magic from your favorites. That includes the scene from the first movie where Harry, Ron, and Hermione first meet, along with when Professor Lupin saves Harry from the Dementor in the third film, and when Luna saves Harry from Draco’s spell in the sixth movie.

Read more
How many skins are in Fortnite?
Renegade Runner Fortnite loading screen.

With each new Fortnite season comes a slew of new cosmetics to earn through the Battle Pass or to purchase in the item shop. With the game being out for nearly six years, the number of skins in the game has grown to absurd levels. No longer will you run into a match of solo players wearing similar skins. Between regular releases of skins and special event skins involving IPs like Star Wars, Street Fighter, Marvel, and more, every player has a very unique locker full of cosmetics to bust out in a given match.

These days, it's almost more likely you'll run into a skin you've never seen before than a player using the same one as you!

Read more
The best places to land in Fortnite right now
best places to land in fortnite train

Survival is key in Fortnite, and it all starts by picking the best starting location. Even if you're an expert player, your likelihood of coming out on top is greatly diminished if you start off on the wrong foot -- whether it be at a barren location with no loot or a hot drop that could lead to a swift death. As part of Fortnite chapter 5, season 1, there's no shortage of fantastic landing spots, but which one you choose comes down to your skill and preference, and you're going to want to pick the right one if you want to win Fortnite. So join us as we show you the best Fortnite landing spots for veterans, beginners, and everyone in-between.
The best places to land in Fortnite
Before jumping into the list, it's important to be aware of what makes a good landing spot. Sure, any place with decent loot might serve you well, but there's more to consider than that. Does a spot have a consistent chest/loot spawn? Are there guaranteed materials? Is it close to other places of interest (POI)s? Is it out of the way? Of course, loot is the most important aspect, but it does you no good to have a stacked loadout if you're stuck in the storm. These recommended landing spots all have some degree of consistency and fantastic loot. they also typically have some quirk that makes them effective depending on your playstyle.
Ruined Reels

Ruined Reels is located in the center of the chapter 5, season 1 map, making it an excellent choice for those looking for freedom in rotation. There's a decent selection of chests and weapon cases in these ruins, too, so you shouldn't have many issues getting kitted up before heading out. However, due to its location, this POI can be a bit crowded in some matches. As such, be prepared to land directly on a gun or chest to ensure you're ready for a fight.
Reckless Railways

Read more