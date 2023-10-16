Choosing your class at the beginning of an RPG is by no means an uncommon task. What makes it especially vital in a soulslike title such as Lords of the Fallen, though, is just how impactful that initial decision is. Your choice of class not only determines what weapons and armor you begin the game with, but even more importantly, your starting stats. Some are easily understood like Strength and Vitality, while Agility is a little more ambiguous. And Radiance and Inferno are downright incomprehensible if you have no prior knowledge of them. What class you want to take is entirely dependent on how you want to focus your build, so we will run through a few picks for the best class no matter what type of player you want to be in Lords of the Fallen.

The best classes in Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen offers you nine classes to choose from by default, or 10 if you have access to the Dark Crusader class, plus three more you can unlock. We’ll focus only on the base nine since those are the only ones everyone will have access to when first starting the game.

Hallowed Knight

For less experienced soulslike players, or those who just want to start off with a reliable, but basic class to get a feel for Lords of the Fallen, the Hallowed Knight is the most friendly class. It starts off with a decent sword and lots of defense thanks to a shield and heavy-class armor that will help you survive some early mistakes, while still staying in the medium equip load range. This is a class most equipped to go for a Strength build with, but you could spec a few points into Radiance as well if you want to have some backup magic on hand. Here are the Hallowed Knights starting stats:

Strength: 12

Agility: 8

Endurance: 15

Vitality: 11

Radiance: 9

Inferno: 8

Udirangr Warwolf

If your plan in Lords of the Fallen is to get by on sheer strength and dodging skills, the Udirangr Warwolf will have you howling in triumph. Boasting the highest starting Strength stat of any class, plus a massive sword that can carry you for quite a while, this class is something of a glass cannon. Your health won’t be terribly low, but you’re basically starting off the game with no armor or defensive options, including not having a shield, meaning you have to be confident in your dodging skills to make this build work. These are the stats you’ll begin with:

Strength: 16

Agility: 10

Endurance: 13

Vitality: 10

Radiance: 8

Inferno: 8

Blackfeather Ranger

Range builds are tricky to get going, and the Blackfeather Ranger isn’t all that appealing on the surface. For one, it starts at a lower level than all the other classes, but this is to its advantage. By starting at level 8, you are given more freedom to choose how to distribute your points early on as opposed to being locked into a build. This class’s stats start off almost flat across the board, but with a tilt toward Agility. While you do get an ax and shield, it’s the bow that will make this class work in the early game. If you can make your shots count and keep enemies at bay, this is a great class to build upon. Here are your starting stats:

Strength: 11

Agility: 13

Endurance: 11

Vitality: 10

Radiance: 8

Inferno: 8

Orian Preacher

Your magic options in Lords of the Fallen will fall into either the Radiance or Inferno categories, with the former being a bit more balanced on defensive and offensive spells while the latter is heavily focused on damage output. We prefer Radiance, which is where the Orian Preacher shines, if you’ll pardon the pun. Thankfully, you will start off with an offensive spell to get you going, but healing and buffing spells will come quickly to round out your options. This also makes this class the best for co-op since you can support your pals by healing and buffing them as well. Here are the Orian Preacher’s starting stats:

Strength: 10

Agility: 8

Endurance: 9

Vitality: 11

Radiance: 18

Inferno: 8

