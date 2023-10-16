 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best classes in Lords of the Fallen

Jesse Lennox
By

Choosing your class at the beginning of an RPG is by no means an uncommon task. What makes it especially vital in a soulslike title such as Lords of the Fallen, though, is just how impactful that initial decision is. Your choice of class not only determines what weapons and armor you begin the game with, but even more importantly, your starting stats. Some are easily understood like Strength and Vitality, while Agility is a little more ambiguous. And Radiance and Inferno are downright incomprehensible if you have no prior knowledge of them. What class you want to take is entirely dependent on how you want to focus your build, so we will run through a few picks for the best class no matter what type of player you want to be in Lords of the Fallen.

The best classes in Lords of the Fallen

The class selection screen in Lords of the Fallen.
CI Games

Lords of the Fallen offers you nine classes to choose from by default, or 10 if you have access to the Dark Crusader class, plus three more you can unlock. We’ll focus only on the base nine since those are the only ones everyone will have access to when first starting the game.

Recommended Videos

Hallowed Knight

For less experienced soulslike players, or those who just want to start off with a reliable, but basic class to get a feel for Lords of the Fallen, the Hallowed Knight is the most friendly class. It starts off with a decent sword and lots of defense thanks to a shield and heavy-class armor that will help you survive some early mistakes, while still staying in the medium equip load range. This is a class most equipped to go for a Strength build with, but you could spec a few points into Radiance as well if you want to have some backup magic on hand. Here are the Hallowed Knights starting stats:

Related

Strength: 12

Agility: 8

Endurance: 15

Vitality: 11

Radiance: 9

Inferno: 8

Udirangr Warwolf

If your plan in Lords of the Fallen is to get by on sheer strength and dodging skills, the Udirangr Warwolf will have you howling in triumph. Boasting the highest starting Strength stat of any class, plus a massive sword that can carry you for quite a while, this class is something of a glass cannon. Your health won’t be terribly low, but you’re basically starting off the game with no armor or defensive options, including not having a shield, meaning you have to be confident in your dodging skills to make this build work. These are the stats you’ll begin with:

Strength: 16

Agility: 10

Endurance: 13

Vitality: 10

Radiance: 8

Inferno: 8

Blackfeather Ranger

Range builds are tricky to get going, and the Blackfeather Ranger isn’t all that appealing on the surface. For one, it starts at a lower level than all the other classes, but this is to its advantage. By starting at level 8, you are given more freedom to choose how to distribute your points early on as opposed to being locked into a build. This class’s stats start off almost flat across the board, but with a tilt toward Agility. While you do get an ax and shield, it’s the bow that will make this class work in the early game. If you can make your shots count and keep enemies at bay, this is a great class to build upon. Here are your starting stats:

Strength: 11

Agility: 13

Endurance: 11

Vitality: 10

Radiance: 8

Inferno: 8

Orian Preacher

Your magic options in Lords of the Fallen will fall into either the Radiance or Inferno categories, with the former being a bit more balanced on defensive and offensive spells while the latter is heavily focused on damage output. We prefer Radiance, which is where the Orian Preacher shines, if you’ll pardon the pun. Thankfully, you will start off with an offensive spell to get you going, but healing and buffing spells will come quickly to round out your options. This also makes this class the best for co-op since you can support your pals by healing and buffing them as well. Here are the Orian Preacher’s starting stats:

Strength: 10

Agility: 8

Endurance: 9

Vitality: 11

Radiance: 18

Inferno: 8

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
The best skills to research first in Payday 3
Players run away in Payday 3

While there are no classes to pick between in Payday 3, you do still have complete control over how your character plays and what role they will have in any given heist. The obvious changes will be in your weapons and equipment loadouts, but it is in the skill system where you are really free to personalize your masked criminal. You begin the game with two unlocked naturally, but quickly see that there are dozens more to unlock and try out within various categories. You're not able to simply pick any one that looks good and give it a try, though, but must instead research them before you're able to unlock them. Considering this will take a few missions at least with you and your friends, here are the ones you should prioritize researching first in Payday 3.
How skills and buffs work

Researching a skill is mostly passive, but you do need to select which skill you want to be working on at any time -- you can't research them all at once. If you don't pick one, the game will automatically apply research to the first skill in the list, which likely isn't going to be what you want. To choose which skill you want to research, just highlight it in the skill menu and choose "Research" to mark it as the skill your points will go toward.

Read more
The best P Organ abilities in Lies of P
Lies of P customization

The jokes just write themselves with Lies of P and its choice to include P Organ abilities. The game almost avoided any further snickering past its odd title by sticking to mostly normal names for things like weapons and Legion Arms, but just couldn't resist in this one area it seems. Putting the name aside, this is a mostly familiar skill tree system that you can slot Quartz into and unlock new abilities for your puppet character. The further down the tree you go, the more Quartz you will need to unlock said skill, so it pays to plan ahead on what skills you want to invest in. Here are the best P Organ abilities you should invest in in Lies of P.
Best P Organ abilities

P Organ abilities are separated into different categories, which we will note next to the skill name so you know where to locate them, as well as in different phases that must be unlocked by investing Quarts into enough synergies in any category. You can also only have one ability from each type equipped from the same phase, so you do need to do some planning based on which skills you want from which phase.
Increased Pulse Cells - Survival
If you don't automatically pick this ability first, you're either purposefully making the game harder on yourself or have made a dire mistake. Pulse Cells are your healing items in Lies of P, and it goes without saying that even getting one additional heal can mean the difference between just barely beating a boss and being sent back to the last checkpoint. If you invest further into this P Organ you can get up to three additional Pulse Cells.
Increase Staggered Duration- Attack
The stagger gauge is another system that will be familiar to fans of Soulslikes where, by breaking an enemy's stagger, you can leave them vulnerable to a powerful critical strike. Enemies won't stay staggered forever, though, so you can miss your chance for free damage if you're not quick enough. This skill gives you a few extra moments to realize what's going on and press your advantage, especially against challenging bosses.
Enhance Fatal Attack ATK - Attack
Pairing perfectly with the previous ability, this skill makes that critical hit you can pull off on a staggered enemy deal a huge chunk of damage to really make that moment count.
Enhance Pulse Cell Recovery - Survival
While not quite as immediately necessary as getting more Pulse Cells, eventually you will level up and notice a single heal won't bring you back to full. This skill makes your Pulse Cells restore more of your HP to keep you as healthy as possible. This can also be upgraded in the same way as Increased Pulse Cells.
Quick Cube Activation - Ability
Your Cube is what you slot your Wishstones into in order to activate them, but it isn't applied instantly. Odds are you will want to pull these buffs out in critical moments, and this simply speeds up the animation so you won't get caught unprepared. Considering each Wistone costs you Gold Coin Fruit, having them go to waste can be a major setback.

Read more
The best Wishstones in Lies of P
lies of p preview gamescom 2022 statue

Whether it is a FromSoftware game or a title from another developer, like Lies of P, each entry in the Soulslike genre adds a few new mechanics to stand out and bring a new flavor to the formula. On the surface, you might expect the whole Pinocchio thing to be enough for this game to stand out, but the team took things a few steps further. Aside from a unique take on the weapons system and lore, Lies of P has special items called Wishstones that can grant you powerful buffs. These stones can only be obtained by trading Golden Coin Fruits with a specific NPC, and are consumed upon use. To make sure you're able to maximize the benefits, here are the best Wishstones you should be using in Lies of P.
The best Wishstones in Lies of P

There are a total of 13 possible Wishstones to get, but not all are immediately available. If you see some you can't get quite yet, keep playing until you beat the Black Rabbit Brotherhood. Once that's done, all Wishstones will be available for sale.Here are thebest ones:
Recovery Wishstone
This is the first Wishstone you can get and is one you will probably want to keep at all times. The function here is simple: to passively restore your health for a short amount of time. Since Pulse Charges are so valuable, and you will run out very fast while exploring new areas or fighting bosses, this is a fantastic backup healing option. You do still need to play carefully, and time it right to make the most of it, but more healing is always needed in Lies of P.
Friendship Wishstone
While Lies of P doesn't allow for co-op like some other soulslike games, it does still have a summoning system where you can bring in NPCs to help you take down the cast of challenging bosses. These summons are called Specters, who will do their best to help, but they typically don't last all that long in a fight. If you're willing to use a Wishstone slot, the Friendship Wishstone can keep your loyal companion in the fight longer by giving them a bit of healing.
Courage Wishstone
Fable Arts are your more powerful, weapon-specific moves that consume a part of your Fable Bar to use. This makes it so you can't simply spam your most powerful attacks all the time, but sometimes you need that extra damage output to ekeout a victory. The Courage Wishstone makes that Fable Bar recharge much faster, allowing you to unleash those powerful moves more often.
Frenzy Wishstone
Back on the Specter side of things, these helpers are lacking when it comes to survivability, so you might as well make them pack a stronger punch to pull their weight before getting crushed. This Frenzy Wishstone fires them up to deal more damage. They won't be able to solo a boss for you or anything, but in a game like this, every single point of damage can mean the difference between victory and defeat.
Provocation Wishstone
What if you're feeling a little more ... cruel toward your Specter? There's no shame in it since they're only there to serve you, after all. With the Provocation Wishstone, you can put all the aggro onto your Specter, giving you some breathing room to heal, restore some Fable Arts, or just catch your breath. It also gives them a little defense buff so you don't have to feel too bad about it.
Explosive Wishstone
You might feel a little worse about using the Explosive Wishstone, however. Once activated, any time your unsuspecting Specter gets hit, they will explode and deal a nice chunk of damage to anything caught in the blast. If you're unsatisfied with what Specters can do for you normally, why not just turn them into a bomb?
Advance Wishstone
This Wishstone is the equivalent to the Courage Wishstone, only instead of boosting to your Fable bar, this one will help restore your Legion meter. Your various Legion arms are perhaps your greatest tool in Lies of P outside of your standard weaponry, but there's also a material cost. Unlike Fable, Legion does not replenish itself over time naturally and only comes back when you reach a Stargazer or use another consumable. You can bypass this limitation to get a few extra uses out of it with the Advance Wishstone, which gives you a little chunk back free of charge. This is best for builds that utilize Legion Arms more often, so it won't be a top pick for everyone.

Read more