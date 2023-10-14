 Skip to main content
How to get Pilfered Coins in Lords of the Fallen and where to donate them

Like many games in the Soulslike genre, Lords of the Fallen features a multiplayer component, which includes both cooperative and competitive options. Taking part in online play can provide you with multiple types of currencies that can be donated at shrines for some useful rewards. If you like co-op, we’ll tell you how it can earn you some Pilfered Coins and where you can donate them to get some fresh items and armor tincts.

How to get Pilfered Coins

Pilfered Coins are obtained by engaging in co-op with other players. This can be done by visiting a vestige and either joining another player or having them join you for seamless online play. Every time you slay a boss of any type, you’ll gain some Pilfered Coins, which you’ll then need to take to the Shrine of Orius.

Where to donate Pilfered Coins

Shrine of Orius in Lords of the Fallen
CI Games

You can donate your Pilfered Coins to the Shrine of Orius back in Skyrest. While facing the vestige here, go left just a little bit and through the door near a Stomund, Captain of the Fidelis. Down the stairs here and next to Nathaniel, you’ll find the Shrine of Orius.

Donations of Pilfered Coins will add to a progress bar that is contributed to by all players within the Lords of the Fallen community. As it continues to grow and reach new tiers, you’ll find that you have access to additional loot to buy with your Pilfered Coins, so continue donating and check back to see where things stand.

