How to get Severed Hands in Lords of the Fallen and where to donate them

Lords of the Fallen offers both cooperative and competitive play, and if you’re mostly in it for the latter, you’ll want to know all about Severed Hands and the Shrine of Adyr, which is where you’ll need to take them to earn yourself some rewards for all of your slaying. Read on to find out how to get Severed Hands and where to find the Shrine of Adyr.

How to get Severed Hands

Severed Hands are obtained by defeating other players in PVP. This can be achieved by slaying someone who has invaded your game or by invading and taking down another person in their game by using the invasion option at a vestige. Once you have some Severed Hands, you’ll need to track down the Shrine of Adyr.

Where to donate Severed Hands

You can donate your Severed Hands to the Shrine of Adyr. This shrine won’t be accessible early in the game, so you’ll need to progress through the Forsaken Fen before you’re able to visit it.

To reach the Shrine of Adyr, make your way to the bridge where you face off against the Ruiner boss. On this bridge is an Umbral entity blocking a path you can only see while in the Umbral Realm. You can cleanse the entity by passing under the archway on the opposite side of the bridge and soulflaying a spot on the backside of it.

A soulflay spot in Lords of the Fallen
CI Games

With the Umbral entity cleared and while still residing in the Umbral Realm, head back to the middle of the bridge and clear some boxes to find a spot where you can jump down onto some platforms. Do so, then carefully make your way across by jumping from platform to platform.

Umbral platforms in Lords of the Fallen
CI Games

Eventually, you will reach a large platform filled with pods. Ahead is another Umbral entity blocking your way through, but you can look up and to the right to see another spot you can soulflay to open your way forward.

A soulflay spot in Lords of the Fallen
CI Games

Climb up the ladder ahead, check the right side of this area to knock another ladder down as a shortcut, and then continue down the linear path towards the giant shrine in the distance taking out any enemies along the way – noting that there’s a well-hidden flame hound waiting right inside the entrance to the shrine. Inside, you’ll find the Shrine of Adyr, as well as a vestige you can activate to make it easy to return any time you need to unload your Severed Hands for donations or purchases.

Shrine of Adyr in Lords of the Fallen
CI Games

Donations of Severed Hands will work towards filling a bar that is contributed to by all players within the Lords of the Fallen community. As this bar fills more and more, it’ll reach new tiers, providing you with more stuff to buy with your Severed Hands, so keep up the donations for the good of all players.

