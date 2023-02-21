 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Microsoft signs a 10-year deal to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Microsoft and Nintendo have signed a 10-year deal to bring Xbox games to Nintendo platforms. Microsoft President Brad Smith announced the deal in a tweet, which affirmed that Call of Duty will come to Nintendo platforms if its Activision Blizzard acquisition formally closes.

Ever since Microsoft announced its intent to purchase Activision Blizzard, the company has maintained that it intends to keep games like Call of Duty multiplatform. It even went one step farther, sayingg that it would bring the series to Nintendo devices. Now, Microsoft and Nintendo have officially signed a “binding 10-year contract,” says Smith.

“Microsoft and Nintendo have now negotiated and signed a binding 10-year legal agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo players — the same day as Xbox, with full feature and content parity — so they can experience Call of Duty just as Xbox and PlayStation gamers enjoy Call of Duty,” tweets Smith. “We are committed to providing long-term equal access to Call of Duty to other gaming platforms, bringing more choice to more players and more competition to the gaming market.”

Related

We’ve now signed a binding 10-year contract to bring Xbox games to Nintendo’s gamers. This is just part of our commitment to bring Xbox games and Activision titles like Call of Duty to more players on more platforms. pic.twitter.com/JmO0hzw1BO

&mdash; Brad Smith (@BradSmi) February 21, 2023

Smith’s statement leaves a bit of ambiguity. The statement focuses on Call of Duty specifically, but Smith’s tweet says that the deal will bring “Xbox games” to Nintendo fans. Notably, Smith doesn’t use the word platform or systems when talking about the deal, instead using “Nintendo gamers” and “Nintendo players.”

Digital Trends has reached out to Microsoft for clarity and will update this story when it responds.

It’s important to note that Microsoft does not actually own Call of Duty at the moment, as the company is currently struggling to close its Activision Blizzard deal. The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has voiced concern over the deal, claiming that it could “harm U.K. gamers.” Earlier this month, the CMA posted a notice of possible remedies, which included removing Call of Duty from the deal entirely. It’s currently unclear if Microsoft and Nintendo’s deal is entirely contingent on Call of Duty or if Microsoft intends to put other Xbox games on Nintendo platforms even if that deal falls through.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s physical disc doesn’t actually include the game
Cristina Alexander
By Cristina Alexander
October 27, 2022
Players in helicopter in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Call of Duty fans who bought a physical edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II are learning that the disc that comes with it doesn't actually include the game. Instead, it's a 72MB disc that enables a download of the full game.

According to a report from Eurogamer, fans received physical copies of Modern Warfare II a day before its official release and reported that the disc did not have the game at all. The digital version of the game has 150GB of data, which they had to download to their PlayStation 5 or Xbox consoles instead. The disc that Activision bundled into the box is essentially a download disc.

Read more
Want to predict the next big Nintendo Switch game? Just rewind 5 years
Giovanni Colantonio
By Giovanni Colantonio
September 13, 2022
nintendo switch five year cycle fire emblem engage characters

When it comes to the video game industry, we're currently living in an age of speculation. Players are no longer satisfied just getting news on upcoming games by patiently waiting for announcements. Insiders and leakers have become a fundamental part of the game hype cycle in the social media age, fueling a need for unofficial scoops. When a gaming livestream gets announced, it's usually surrounded by tons of rumors, leaks, and predictions that set some high expectations. It's easy to get disappointed by something like Nintendo's September Direct when leaks from high-profile insiders wind up being a bust.

But what if I told you that you can become your own insider, especially when it comes to Nintendo Switch? Yes, you can create your own realistic predictions with ease rather than getting let down by enticing Reddit threads. All you have to do is follow Nintendo's development cycle patterns, which have become crystal clear following today's Direct showcase.
Five-year plan
The deeper we get into the Nintendo Switch's life cycle, the more clear patterns in Nintendo's release cadence are starting to show. If you look at the company's first-party 2022 release calendar, you might notice that it looks a little familiar. That's because a good half of it has been comprised of sequels to games that hit the console in 2017.

Read more
PlayStation’s Call of Duty deal extension may only last three years
George Yang
By George Yang
September 7, 2022
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 guy with a gun

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has revealed that Xbox offered to keep the Call of Duty franchise on PlayStation for only three additional years after existing deals expire.

However, Ryan isn't keen on the terms. In a statement to GamesIndustry.biz, he says, "Microsoft has only offered for Call of Duty to remain on PlayStation for three years after the current agreement between Activision and Sony ends. After almost 20 years of Call of Duty on PlayStation, their proposal was inadequate on many levels and failed to take account of the impact on our gamers."

Read more