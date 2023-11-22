Surely one of the most fun Black Friday deals is over at Best Buy. Currently, you can buy either a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with 3 months of Switch Online membership for $300 or you can pay $350 to get the OLED version of the console with Super Smash Bros Ultimate and the 3 months membership. Either way, you’ve just got yourself one of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and a surefire way of having plenty of fun over the coming months. If that sounds mighty tempting, keep reading while we take a deeper look at why it’s worth it.

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 Months of Nintendo Switch Online — $300, was $358:

Nintendo Switch OLED with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and 3 Months of Nintendo Switch Online — $350, was $418:

Don't Miss:

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch Bundle

The Nintendo Switch is a must have console for families but also a ton of fun if you want to team up with your friends. It’s a ‘hybrid’ console so you can plug it in your TV or carry it around as a portable device, giving you the best of both worlds. At its heart, the standard console is a tablet with a 6.2-inch LCD touch display with two Joy-Con controllers attached on either side for controls. When played portably, you use those controls still attached to the screen.

Attach the tablet to the dock that comes with it and you can hook everything up to your TV then unhook the Joy-Con controllers to use them for multiplayer gaming. It’s incredibly effortless meaning you can simply switch between portable and TV-based play without skipping a beat. When played portably, you get 2.5 to 6 hours of gameplay depending on what you’re playing.

With the Nintendo Switch OLED that you get with Super Smash Bros Ultimate, you get the upgraded Nintendo Switch OLED console. This console has a 7-inch OLED screen which brings with it all the benefits of OLED technology such as more vibrant and brighter images. It also has superior audio, and the double the internal storage with 64GB compared to 32GB (although in all cases, you can easily upgrade with a microSD card).

Obviously, whichever bundle you get, you’ll be receiving one of the best Nintendo Switch games around but there are countless other options too. Titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will captivate you for dozens of hours while there are plenty of great Mario games like Super Mario Bros Wonder to check out too. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the game that many people will be returning to with their buddies, while Super Smash Bros Ultimate is just as captivating. It all depends on if you prefer charming racing or want to duke it out with your buddies.

Whichever bundle appeals to you, you’re going to love the Nintendo Switch bundles available at Best Buy. The standard console is available for $300 with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe while you can get the OLED model with Super Smash Bros Ultimate for $350. Both come with 3 months of Switch online membership. Hit the button below to find the right deal for you.

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 Months of Nintendo Switch Online — $300, was $358:

Nintendo Switch OLED with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and 3 Months of Nintendo Switch Online — $350, was $418:

Editors' Recommendations