Hurry! The Nintendo Switch just got a rare price cut at Walmart

Game Builder Garage on nintendo switch
Games and accessories often appear with discounts in Nintendo Switch deals, but the console itself mostly only gets a price cut during special occasions. If you can’t wait for the next big sale, the good news is that there’s a rare offer from Walmart for the Nintendo Switch that drops its price from $300 to $260. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for the $40 in savings, but given the device’s popularity, we don’t expect it to last very long. If you want to get the console for a cheaper price, you should push through with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch

To be clear, the Nintendo Switch in this sale is the original version of the hybrid console, not the Nintendo Switch OLED. According to our Nintendo Switch versus Nintendo Switch OLED comparison, the upgrades that you’ll miss include the 7.0-inch OLED screen, a wider kickstand, and double the internal storage at 64GB. However, the original Nintendo Switch is still a worthwhile purchase with its 6.2-inch LCD screen, and the narrower kickstand won’t be a problem if you’re planning to play mostly in handheld mode or docked mode. The internal storage also probably won’t be an issue as you can expand it by up to 2TB through a microSD card.

The original Nintendo Switch will let you play all of the best Nintendo Switch exclusives, which is one of the top reasons why you should be thinking about getting this console in the first place. The list includes instant classics like Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but there’s something for everyone among the best Nintendo Switch games.

If you’ve had an eye on the Nintendo Switch for a while, or if you want to give it as a gift to a loved one, you shouldn’t miss Walmart’s $40 discount for the console that lowers its price to $260 from $300 originally. We don’t expect this offer to last — in fact, it may be gone as soon as tomorrow. To make sure that you get the Nintendo Switch for cheaper than usual, you should add the device to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately.

