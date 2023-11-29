One of the best Nintendo Switch deals has continued past Black Friday and Cyber Monday with Best Buy selling the Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Super Smash Bros Ultimate and three months of Nintendo Switch Online membership all for $350. The game has a value of $60 and the membership is worth $8 so you’re effectively paying $282 for the latest Switch console. Keen to learn more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Super Smash Bros Ultimate

The highlight of the bundle is, of course, the Nintendo Switch OLED itself. A refined and better version of the original Nintendo Switch, it has a new OLED panel that looks so much better than before. The 7-inch screen is brighter and more vibrant, with everything looking super crisp as you play all your favorites. It might still lack 1080p resolution but at 720p with this standard of display, it still looks fantastic.

Besides the sweet new screen, you also get a completely redesigned kickstand for placing it in tabletop mode. It’s far more stable than before. There’s also an audio boost with the onboard speakers sounding crisper and louder, while internal storage has been doubled to 64GB although we’d still recommend buying a microSD card to expand it.

The Joy-Cons remain the same but the Nintendo Switch OLED also adds on a new LAN port on its dock which — in theory — will make playing online more stable. It’s all incremental stuff but we can’t overstate how great that new display looks.

Of course, this bundle comes with one of the best Nintendo Switch games — Super Smash Bros Ultimate. A fantastic game to play with your friends or online, it’s a ton of fun while you also consider what else to buy. Titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will give you hundreds of hours of fun while there are many Mario games to play with the whole family. The Nintendo Switch is the ideal companion console given its many great franchises that you simply can’t get elsewhere.

Right now, you can buy the Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Super Smash Bros Ultimate and three months of Nintendo Switch online membership for $350 at Best Buy. A great gift for a loved one or yourself this holiday season, check it out now to be one step nearer to a ton of fun.

