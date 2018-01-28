8 Nintendo Switch tips and tricks to get the most out of your hybrid console

Chances are at least decent by now that you or someone you know has a Nintendo Switch. While supply problems held up sales for a while, it has become one of Nintendo’s fastest-selling consoles. With that in mind, we want you to get your experience with the Switch started off right by giving you a few Nintendo Switch tips and tricks that can help you get the most out of your plucky little hybrid console.

1. Gear up

There are many great things about the Switch. Its internal hard drive is not one of them.

The Switch comes with 32GB of built-in storage, which is simply not enough. Some games already require more space than that, including Dragon Quest Heroes. So if you’re planning on playing just about anything other than The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Super Mario Odyssey, you’ll probably want to grab a hefty-sized microSD card. It sucks, we know, but they aren’t too expensive. A 64GB card costs just $20 or so, and it’s not that different from buying a memory card for your brand-new console way back when. Actually, it’s exactly like that. So, yeah, go get one. If you’re having trouble, we even have a guide to help you pick out the right card for you.

You may also want to get some other accessories. A screen protector and carrying case will help prevent scratches and dings. Another battery pack may also come in handy, especially if you’re taking it on long plane trips or car rides. Lastly, while it’s optional, we consider Nintendo’s Switch Pro Controller a must-have accessory. It’s a lot gentler on the joints than the default Joy-Cons, making it perfect for marathon sessions of Breath of the Wild. All that can add up pretty quick, especially with the pro controller running about $70 at retail. If your budget is limited, we’d suggest buying the screen protector and case first, then grabbing an SD card when you can, based on your needs. If maximum comfort is your jam, though, grab the Pro Controller first and pick up the rest when you can.

2. Turn off Wi-Fi to save battery

While Nintendo’s latest bit of hardware isn’t quite as technically robust as its cousins from Microsoft and Sony, it still packs quite a bit of power into a very small frame. Sometimes, though, background processes and the like can tax the hybrid’s scant computing resources and cause framerate slowdowns. Some users have found that disabling Wi-Fi auto-connect helps quite a bit, particularly when you’re in handheld mode.

The Switch really likes to search for new access points when it can, and unless you tell it otherwise, even if it’s got a great network connection, it can still periodically scan the airwaves and muck with your gaming session. To shut this off, simply head into the main system settings and select “Airplane Mode.” This will not work if you’re docked, but then again, if you are, you’re not worried about battery life.

3. Easter egg hunt

If you’re a fan of quirky easter eggs, this is for you. When you’re getting ready to play a game from sleep, the console will ask you to mash some button three times. Most players will tap one of the obvious ones, like the “A” button, which we’ve all been trained practically from birth to recognize as video game for “OK.” But if you click the joystick or mash a shoulder button instead, you’ll get some funny sound effects. Fans of the GameCube will recall a similar technique that changed the console’s startup sound to anything from clown horns to bizarre squeaks.

A slightly more somber Easter egg can be unlocked by waiting for July 11 and performing a specific gesture (more details here). This will allow you to play the NES game Golf, which was one of former Nintendo President Satoru Iwata’s first projects with the company. The gesture is a nod to the lauded game maker, as is the date in July. Iwata passed away July 11, 2015, and this little kernel is widely believed to be a tribute to one of the most important people in Nintendo’s history.

(Note: you can technically do this by changing the system clock, but only if you’ve never connected your console to the internet).

4. Like to save a lot? Make multiple profiles to get more save slots

The Switch already has a ton of exceptional games — Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Splatoon 2, etc. — but many only allow one save file. That can pose a big problem for players who like to keep multiple files. It can also be painfully easy for new players to inadvertently wipe your data — lookin’ at you Breath of the Wild.

It isn’t ideal, but you can get around this by making multiple user accounts — either for yourself or for others. This is pretty simple, but by default, the Switch doesn’t tell you how or suggest it as a means to protect your save files. When starting any game from the home screen, you’ll see your default Mii pop up. Select the “+” and then enter in all the details of your new profile. Given how easy it is to set up personalized accounts on just about every console and media service already, that shouldn’t be too much trouble.