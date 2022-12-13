 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up: How to access your end-of-year stats

Joseph Yaden
By
This story is part of our 2022 in Gaming series. Follow along as we reflect on the year's best titles.

With the end of the year approaching, many brands have begun giving users access to their stats for the last 12 months, recapping 2022 at large. Much like Spotify Wrapped or Spotify Festival, Sony offers its PlayStation Wrap-Up, which recaps your gaming stats for the year.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • PlayStation account

This includes stats for your most-played PlayStation games, total play time, trophy details, and other fun little nuggets of information. The best part? You're encouraged to share your 2022 PlayStation Wrap-Up, allowing you and your friends to compare stats. But how exactly does it work and how do you share your 2022 PlayStation Wrap-Up? Here's what you need to know.

What is the 2022 PlayStation Wrap-Up?

The 2022 PlayStation Wrap-Up highlights player stats for the year, with information about play time, trophies, and other details tied to specific titles. Each year, Sony gives players access to these PlayStation stats via its 2022 Wrap-Up, and users have begun sharing theirs on social media.

Home page for 2022 PlayStation Wrap-Up.

How to access your 2022 PlayStation Wrap-Up stats

As long as you've played games on PS4 or PS5 throughout 2022, you'll have your own Wrap-Up you can share online! Here's how.

Step 1: First, visit the Wrap-Up page and log in using your PlayStation credentials.

Stats page on 2022 PlayStation Wrap-Up.

Step 2: After that, you'll have four sections to choose from: Play time, top games, trophies, and PS Plus-related stats. You need to click on each one (then return to the dashboard after each) to unlock the ability to share.

Related

Step 3: After you've clicked on each of the aforementioned pages, you'll then be able to share your stats on social media. Click Share your Summary Card to do so. Beneath the share screen is a voucher for a new PSN avatar, so don't forget to redeem it.

playstation 2022 wrap up how to access your end of year stats

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hurry — Best Buy is having a 3-day sale on must-have holiday gifts
Best Buy Prime Day graphic with a screen from bestbuy.com.
The best mobile games of 2022: 6 must-download titles from a shockingly great year
A character from Lucky Luna stands in front of text that says 2022 Best Mobile Games.
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
A mech carrying things overlooks a destroyed world in Armored Core 6's reveal trailer.
How to play Fortnite with Xbox Cloud Gaming
Gold characters in Fortnite.
Today’s Best Deals: Apple iPad, Xbox Series S, and more
memorial day sales you can shop now 2020 early
‘Wordle’ today, December 9: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#538)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
WWE 2K23: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Rey Mysterio doing a pose.
Why Cameron Monaghan wanted a ‘darker’ Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Cal stands beneath the clouds in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor key art.
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
A partially destroyed robot sits in Judas' reveal trailer.
Destiny 2: Where is Xur for the weekend of December 9
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gym rematch guide: teams, weaknesses, and more
The pokemon champion glaring.
How to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Shiny Azumarill.
The Game Awards delivered dazzling trailers, but winners played second-fiddle
God of War Ragnarok's Christopher Judge hugs Al Pacino at The Game Awards.