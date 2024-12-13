 Skip to main content
How to access the Winter Wonder level in Astro Bot

By
Astro Bot flying toward the Winter Wonder world.
PlayStation

There was already a lot to love about Astro Bot before, with it being one of the best PS5 games of the year, but Team Asobi didn't stop there. First, it release weekly speed-running levels to put your skills to the test, but now an entirely new world called Winter Wonder has dropped as a special holiday gift. This is a winter-themed paradise filled with presents, bells, and even more new bots to rescue. But not everyone can open this gift, so let's talk about what you need to do before you can chill out in this new level.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

8 hours 20 minutes

What You Need

  • Beat Astro Bot

  • Download the Winter Wonder update

Astro Bot flying toward the Winter Wonder world.
PlayStation

How to access the Winter Wonder level

The Winter Wonder level is a free update to Astro Bot so you need to be connected to the internet to download it first.

Step 1: If you haven't already, you need to have completed Astro Bot. It isn't a very long game so it shouldn't be too taxing.

Step 2: Take off from the hub world and fly around the overworld without going into any specific galaxy. A meteor will appear that you need to crash into that will spawn the Winter Wonder level.

Step 3: Land on it and start playing.

We won't spoil what they are, but there are seven new special bots to rescue so go find them all!

