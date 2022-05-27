A PlayStation VR2-focused State of Play is coming next week

PlayStation announced that its next State of Play presentation will air at 3 p.m. PT on June 2. It’ll last for about 30 minutes and focus on third-party games and PlayStation VR2 titles.

When announcing previous State of Play presentations, Sony has been very clear about what to expect in any of its specific showcases. So we can rule out any sort of first-party games like the God of War Ragnarok. The game was rated in South Korea yesterday, indicating that it could be released soon, however, it’s unlikely to appear in this upcoming showcase.

So what can we expect? PlayStation has plenty of third-party partners, so there could be a wide range of content. The release date for Stray was discovered on PlayStation’s own database yesterday as July 19, so it’s possible that Sony make some sort of official announcement.

State of Play returns next week! Tune in live at 3pm PT on June 2 for reveals, announcements, and more: https://t.co/3lqi9GL9VZ pic.twitter.com/NLLTAgvgLY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 27, 2022

PlayStation and Square Enix have a great relationship with each other, and so we can expect to see titles from the latter show up here. Final Fantasy XVI is a timed PlayStation 5 console exclusive and producer Naoki Yoshida did say that a new trailer has been completed. Producer Yoshinori Kitase also said that more news about Final Fantasy VII and its 25th anniversary will be revealed in June, so this presentation is certainly one avenue to do it.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force was revealed last October but we haven’t heard anything else about it since. The game is slated to launch this year, so we may get a release date for it here.

Street Fighter 6 could make a possible appearance here as well, as Capcom stated that more info about the game is coming this summer. It’s also worth noting that Street Fighter 5 was a console exclusive on PlayStation 4.

Earlier this week, Sony announced that PSVR2 will have more than 20 major games at launch. Sony revealed Horizon Call of the Mountain in January, so it’s definitely possible that more footage of it will be shown. While there hasn’t been an official release date for PSVR2, it could still launch sometime this year.

