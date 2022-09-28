Pokémon Violet and Scarlet’s newest monster is a floppy Diglett

Have you ever wondered what would happen if Diglett grew a little taller? Pokémon Violet and Scarlet will answer that question with its latest monster, a taller and wigglier version of Diglett named Wiglett.

The Pokémon Company and Nintendo released a three-and-a-half-minute video in Japan on Wednesday highlighting Diglett’s floppy form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as discovered by the Paldea region’s Pokémon World Ecological Society. Serebii, the world’s largest Pokémon fansite, shared the video with English subtitles, as you can see below.

Wiglett may have been thought to be the Paldean variant of Wiglett, but that is not the case here. It’s a whole new species of Pokémon entirely, bearing white skin, living on the beach, and burrowing in the sand. Despite sharing anatomical similarities with the Gen 1 mole Pokémon, its head is actually curled at ground level and burrows out of the sand to raise its head like a worm.

The Pokémon Company has yet to confirm what species of Pokémon Wiglett actually is, but Bulbapedia noted that it seems to take design inspiration from the garden eel. Although the real-life reptile lives underwater, the garden eel lives in groups and pops in and out of sandy burrows to avoid predators just like the terrestrial Wiglett.

If it’s any consolation to fans, Diglett already took on its Alola form for Pokémon Sun and Moon. It has three little blond hairs in its original form, but when it evolves into Dugtrio, it grows its hair in three different lengths but maintains its Hawaiian surfer chic.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launches on the Nintendo Switch on November 18.

