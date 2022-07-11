 Skip to main content
PS5 Game Prime Day deals live blog: The lowest prices today

Briley Kenney
By
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.
JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

There are so many early Prime Day deals available at this point, that it’s tough to wrap your head around, especially if you’re looking for something specific, like the best Prime Day PS5 game deals. That’s why it’s a huge help to reference a curated guide, like this one, where all of the excellent promotions and offers have been wrapped up for you, with a neat little bow on top. If you want to get your game on, but save a ton of money, now is the absolute best time to make that happen. Here are some of the better Prime Day PS5 game deals out there right now, one of which may be just what you were looking for.

LiveLast updated July 11, 2022 5:54 PM
Josh Levenson
2 hours ago

Call of Duty: Vanguard -- $30, was $70

Operator in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Drop into the middle of World War II in Call of Duty: Vanguard, the latest entry in the long-running shooter franchise with a host of new weapons that you'll want to master. Go through the game's single-player Campaign mode as a group of soldiers from different countries who come together to overcome an international threat, then engage with your friends in Multiplayer mode by first checking out our beginner's guide for movement, loadouts, and more. Call of Duty: Vanguard also offers the Der Anfang mode, where you'll face hordes of zombies as a soldier who's stuck in the ruins of Stalingrad due to the magic of Kortifex the Deathless.

Josh Levenson
2 hours ago

Far Cry 6 -- $25, was $60

A character shoots a gattling gun in Far Cry 6.

Lead a modern-day guerilla revolution in Far Cry 6 as Dani Rojas, a local of Yara, which is a tropical island that's under the rule of the dictator Anton Castillo. You can't do it on your own though, as you'll have to build an army of your own by recruiting allies with specific skills that can help you in your quest to liberate your home. Yara is a massive open world filled with everything from jungles to cities, so you might want to check out our beginner's guide before you start your adventure in this explosive first-person shooter. You should also read up on our crafting guide, Amigos companions guide, and best weapons guide for Far Cry 6 so that you can quickly defeat Castillo's subordinates, take control of their territories, and take the fight to the dictator himself.

Josh Levenson
2 hours ago

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition -- $30, was $40

Scorpion throws a flaming weapon in Mortal Kombat 11.

The Ultimate Edition of Mortal Kombat 11 includes all of the game's 37 fighters, including add-on characters like Shao Kahn, The Joker, Robocop, and Mileena, and you have nearly infinite customizations options for more personalized fighting strategies. Among the changes that you can make for each character include skins, gear, and special abilities, plus taunts and brutalities that you can earn. Stop Kronika from rewinding time and changing history in the game's two story campaigns, or test your skills with the challenges offered in the Towers of Time.

Josh Levenson
2 hours ago

NHL 22 -- $35, was $70

Hockey player in NHL 22.

Take to the ice in NHL 22, which is powered by the Frostbite engine to deliver significant visual upgrades for a more realistic hockey experience, compared to previous titles in the series. The game lets you take advantage of Superstar X-Factors. which unleash unique player abilities that can give you the advantage that you need to win a match. You can live the life of an NHL player through the Be a Pro mode, and you have complete control over your chosen team as you aim to win multiple championships in Franchise Mode. Important game statistics are projected onto environmental surfaces, so you're always on top of the information to give you the chance to make what could be the game-winning decision.

Josh Levenson
3 hours ago

Demon's Souls -- $50, was $70

The protagonist of Demon's Souls going up against a massive creature.

PlayStation 4 classics such as Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice trace their roots back to 2009's Demon's Souls, which is now in the hands of a new generation of gamers with a remake for the PlayStation 5. The challenging/frustrating level of difficulty that has made "Souls-like" games so popular is retained in the new Demon's Souls, but with additional items, weapons, and armor to switch things up from the original. The enemies are vicious, the environments are unforgiving, and the boss fights are exhausting, so you'll likely see the iconic You Died screen an unpleasant number of times. Finally breaking through is a glorious feeling, though, and that's going to keep you hooked to Demon's Souls.

Josh Levenson
3 hours ago

WWE 2K22 -- $55, was $70

The Rock and John Cena face off in WWE 2K22.

Dig deep into an arsenal of moves and finishers with the full roster of superstars and legends in WWE 2K22, which features redesigned controls and graphics. Call the shots as a WWE general manager in MyGM, where you can set up rivalries and draft your ultimate lineup as you go up against the general managers of the other WWE brands. You can create a character and rise up the ranks in MyRISE, and collect and manage superstars in the all-new MyFACTION. If you're a fan of Rey Mysterio, you can celebrate this career in 2K Showcase.

Josh Levenson
3 hours ago

FIFA 22 -- $30, was $70

Player being chased while kicking a ball in Fifa 22.

FIFA 22 focuses on providing a realistic soccer experience with next-generation HyperMotion technology, which utilizes advanced full-team mo-cap data to revolutionize how players move on the field, and machine learning that writes new animations from advanced match capture. Create a club and lead it to the championship in Career Mode, or immerse yourself in the life of a professional player in Player Career Mode. Additional gameplay features, including a revamped goalkeeper system, improved ball physics, and new attacking tactics, set the tone for every match in FIFA 22.

Josh Levenson
3 hours ago

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla -- $30, was $60

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Kill

The latest entry in the long-running franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is Ubisoft's most ambitious attempt yet, set in a 9th-century open world that's daunting at first because of the sheer number of things that you can do. Control Eivor, who helms a group of Vikings in expanding their new home of Ravensthorpe in Anglo-Saxon England from a small village to a thriving community. The combat system is a further improvement from recent Assassin's Creed games, completely capturing the ruthlessness of Eivor's clan of warriors. Lead raids, devastate your enemies, and improve your settlement in a game that will see you log 60 hours to complete the campaign and more than 100 hours if you want to explore everything that the game has to offer.

Josh Levenson
3 hours ago

F1 2021 -- $19, was $40

F1 2021 player racing around the track.

Get behind the wheel of Formula One cars in F1 2021, the official video game of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship. Choose your team, customize your driver, and participate in the races with the goal of taking home the championship at the end of the season. See if you've got what it takes in Braking Point, the game's story mode, or with the 10-year My Team career mode, which will let you join the grid as the 11th team. You also have the option of getting into the action right away, either by racing head-to-head or by joining online multiplayer matches. You can also pit your skills against the best players in the world in the game's online qualification events.

Josh Levenson
3 hours ago

Hitman 3 -- $24, was $60

Agent 47 standing on a rainy street in China.

Hitman 3, the conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, lets you suit up as Agent 47 and utilize his immense library of skills to take down targets. Go on an adventure around the world and take in the sights of some breathtaking locations before you start working to figure out how to carry out your missions. Complete your objectives in any way possible, as the open levels give you the freedom to explore creative solutions. This also means that the levels of Hitman 3 are meant to be replayed over and over, giving you the chance to keep finding paths to your goal of assassinating your mark.

Josh Levenson
3 hours ago

Back 4 Blood -- $19, was $30

Back 4 Blood - Cleaners vs Ogre

If you haven't gotten your fair share of trying to survive against hordes of zombies, try Back 4 Blood. However, instead of going solo, you'll be fighting in a group of four in this spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series. You can play with three friends online or with a team of AI-controlled characters in this co-op survival shooter's campaign mode, where you'll take increasingly challenging missions. In multiplayer mode, you'll get the chance to play as the undead Ridden, which come with unique abilities. You'll also enjoy extreme replayability with the game's card system. which ensures a different experience each time you start a match.

