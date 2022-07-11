PS5 Game Prime Day deals live blog: The lowest prices today

Lead a modern-day guerilla revolution in Far Cry 6 as Dani Rojas, a local of Yara, which is a tropical island that's under the rule of the dictator Anton Castillo. You can't do it on your own though, as you'll have to build an army of your own by recruiting allies with specific skills that can help you in your quest to liberate your home. Yara is a massive open world filled with everything from jungles to cities, so you might want to check out our beginner's guide before you start your adventure in this explosive first-person shooter. You should also read up on our crafting guide, Amigos companions guide, and best weapons guide for Far Cry 6 so that you can quickly defeat Castillo's subordinates, take control of their territories, and take the fight to the dictator himself.