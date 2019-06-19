Digital Trends
Gaming

PlayStation 5 vs. Nintendo Switch: Will the next-gen investment be worth it?

Gabe Gurwin
By
playstation 4 dualshock controller and camera gallery left side

The Nintendo Switch launched in 2017, and it represented a sort of “half generation,” for gaming consoles, acting as a successor to the Wii U and as a more formidable competitor to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, Sony is now preparing its own next-generation PlayStation, which will offer a substantial increase in power alongside faster loading times and even support for 8K resolution. For anyone in the market for a new console, this could make the choice between the two of them a little bit more difficult. With the PS5 vs. Nintendo Switch, which console should you pick? We’ve outlined the key factors below to help you make a decision.

Of course, one very important factor to consider is that the PS5 isn’t out yet – in fact, we don’t even know that’s what it will be called. If you need your system now, get a Nintendo Switch, but otherwise, read on to learn more!

Specs

PS5

Nintendo Switch
Dimensions 10 x 4.2 x 0.5 inches
Weight 0.65 pounds
Color Dark gray
CPU Eight-core AMD Ryzen Nvidia customized Tegra, shared with GPU
GPU Radeon Navi with  ray tracing support Nvidia customized Tegra, shared with CPU
Memory 4GB
Memory bandwidth 25.6GB/s
Storage SSD, size unclear 32GB, support for external cards.
Optical drive Yes No
Max resolution 8K 720p handheld, 1080p docked
HDR Yes No
Ports HDMI out, One USB-C, One USB 3.0, Two USB 2.0
Online subscription Yes, $20 per year
Price Likely $500 $300
Availability Likely 2020
Digital Trends review Coming soon 4 out of 5 stars

Performance

nintendo switch tips and tricks review photos pdx 507 skyrim

The Nintendo Switch is not a powerhouse by any stretch of the imagination. It can run games originally meant for systems like the Xbox 360 or Wii U without any issue, and can even offer smoother performance over the original versions. However, the system is not capable of offering performance anywhere close to that of the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 – let alone the consoles that will soon follow.

This is especially true when playing third-party games on Nintendo Switch. Doom is perfectly playable on the system, but compared to the other consoles, its framerate is reduced and its textures are quite muddy.

The Nintendo Switch can display games in two different resolutions, depending on whether or not it is docked. If docked and displaying games to a television screen, the Switch can play games at 1080p resolution. This is the maximum resolution it is capable of producing, and certain games will not be able to reach this number.

When played with the Switch’s own screen, the resolution is capped at 720p. Given the size of the screen, it is virtually impossible to tell it has been lowered, but the numbers are what they are. The system can also hit 60 frames per second on certain games.

If Sony’s claims regarding the PS5’s potential are accurate, the console will be able to achieve performance the Nintendo Switch could only dream of. In an interview with Wired, lead system architect Mark Cerny shared that the system would be capable of 8K resolution, despite the PlayStation 4 Pro only being able to achieve true 4K resolution in a handful of games. The system will also apparently drastically reduce loading times compared to the PS4, thanks to a solid state drive instead of a hard drive.

The PS5 will also have support for ray tracing, which is a graphical feature typically only found in high-end PC systems. This suggests that it will be a larger leap over the PS4 than the PS4 was over the PS3, but we’ll likely learn more concrete information at a later date.

Storage

How to Install an SSD in a PlayStation 4

The Nintendo Switch comes with just 32GB of flash storage on the console itself, which is not even enough to completely install digital versions of certain games. If you purchase physical cartridges for the system, only a small portion of the game must be installed on your system, while the rest will run directly from the card itself. The Switch is the only modern game system that doesn’t make use of discs, and is the only system that does not force you to install games before playing them.

If you need more storage space – and you will – the Nintendo Switch also supports microSDXC cards, which can potentially raise its capacity to 512GB or more. These aren’t cheap, however, and have to be factored into the cost of the system when purchasing.

Sony has not shared the storage capacity for the PlayStation 5 yet, but as stated above, it will make use of a solid state drive for quicker loading. If in line with the PS4 Pro, the capacity will be 1TB, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see 2TB, instead.

If you’re concerned about ever losing access to your precious game save data, that should not be an issue on either console. On Nintendo Switch, those with Nintendo Switch Online memberships gain access to game data backups, which are done automatically when the system is asleep. Assuming the PS5’s system works like the PS4’s, PlayStation Plus subscribers will also have game data backups performed when the system is asleep.

Game selection and backward compatibility

nintendo switch games you should play docked marioodysseydocked

The Nintendo Switch has amassed an impressive game library over the more than two years it has been available, with first-party exclusives as well as third-party games that released alongside other consoles or PC. Among the best first-party and second-party games available on the system are:

  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Splatoon 2
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Pokémon: Let’s Go

Great third-party games ported from other systems or released simultaneously include:

  • Doom
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • Katana Zero
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Dark Souls Remastered
  • Fortnite
  • Cuphead

The PS5 doesn’t have any games outright confirmed for it yet, but the language used by Bethesda during E3 2018 suggests Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI will both be released for the console. We are also curious if Cyberpunk 2077 will release for the PlayStation 5, given the visual quality of the demonstrations we’ve seen thus far.

When it comes to backward compatibility, the PS5 looks to be the early winner. Sony said it will support backward compatibility with PS4 games, as well as PlayStation VR titles. The system will also be compatible with the current PlayStation VR headset to play these games.

The Nintendo Switch doesn’t support backward compatibility with any games you purchased for other Nintendo systems. As it doesn’t have the “Virtual Console” store like the Wii U, 3DS, and Wii, you cannot play those games on the Switch. As mentioned previously, you can find ports of certain older Nintendo games on the Switch, but they are typically priced quite highly.

Online services

twitch prime members free year nintendo switch online

If there is one category we can essentially give to the PS5 before we know a thing about it, it’s online services – Nintendo’s online program for the Switch is that terrible.

With Nintendo Switch Online, which can be purchased annually for $20, you are given access to online multiplayer in games. The feature was previously free with the console. You are also given access to cloud game save backup, as mentioned above, and you can play games in the Nintendo Switch Online game vault. Thus far, all games included in the vault are NES titles, and it’s the only way to play many of them on the system. They have added online functionality in some cases, but are largely the same games you remember.

Nintendo’s big mistake with its online services, however, is forcing players to use a separate phone app in order to use voice chat while online. Because of the hassle in doing so, hardly anyone actually talks while playing their games, and those that do have little reason to use something other than Skype, instead.

Assuming PlayStation Plus on PS5 is similar to how it works on PS4, it will be a significantly better program. Alongside access to online multiplayer, the $60 yearly fee includes access to free games each month. On PS4, two are available each month, and they are free to keep for as long as you have the service. You can also get special discounts for other digital games, and occasionally additional discounts – we were able to get two free tickets to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ahead of release, for example.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best coffee makers of 2019
Up Next

Best Buy stores are now certified to repair Apple devices
New Nintendo 3DS XL
Gaming

Nintendo 3DS nowhere to be seen at E3 2019, but apparently not yet dead

The Nintendo 3DS was missing at E3 2019, but it appears that support for the console will continue. No first-party games are planned for the device, but it offers a collection of titles that may still attract both old and new players.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Halo The Master Chief Collection
Gaming

Microsoft reportedly wanted Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PlayStation 4

Microsoft reportedly considered launching Halo: The Master Chief Collection on the PlayStation 4 a few years ago. It remains unclear if the desire for the Halo series to make a platform jump is still there ahead of Halo Infinite.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
alienware 55 oled gaming monitor may never release review 2 800x534 c
Computing

Why OLED gaming monitors may be further from reality than we thought

Earlier this year, Dell showed us the promise of an exciting new future for gaming monitors with the reveal of the Alienware 55-inch OLED gaming display. We loved it. But according to new reports, it may never see the light of day.
Posted By Kizito Katawonga
walmart rips 300 off dell inspiron 5680 gaming desktop 1500x1000
Deals

Walmart cuts $300 off Dell Inspiron 5680 gaming desktop for gamers on a budget

If you're stashing money but want an upgradeable rig that will go a long way, then this solid deal on the Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop 5680 with Intel Core i5-8400 is for you. It is now available for only $700 at Walmart.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
best video game consoles version 1508519123 sony ps4 controller tv
Deals

Walmart drops sweet $20 discount on the Sony PS4 DualShock 4 Controller

Walmart is offering a $20 discount on the Sony PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controller. New features include the touchpad, speaker, and light bar. It's also compatible with Windows-based PCs. This controller was originally priced at $60, but…
Posted By Francis Allanson
walmart offers steep discount on dell lg monitors 24 monitor lifestyle
Deals

Check out Walmart’s steep discounts on Dell and LG gaming monitors

If you're a gamer looking for high-quality computer displays, you definitely need to take advantage of this deals from Dell and LG. These gaming monitors will fit your budget and your GPU.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
cadence of hyrule review impressions 1
Gaming

Cadence of Hyrule is the first truly amazing Zelda spinoff

Cadence of Hyrule is the first non-mainline Zelda game to capture the magic of the series. Blending catchy rhythm mechanics with top-down Zelda exploration, Brace Yourself Games has created one of the best games of 2019.
Posted By Steven Petite
best nintendo switch games dragon s dogma
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games, from Breath of the Wild to Rocket League

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
PS5 rumored more powerful than Xbox Project Scarlett Halo Infinite launch 2020
Gaming

PS5 rumored to be more powerful than Xbox’s Project Scarlett

A rumor claiming that the PlayStation 5 will be more powerful than Xbox's Project Scarlett surfaced before the official reveal at the Xbox E3 2019 briefing. Now that we have more information, let's compare the two systems.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Google Stadia controller individual purchase available now
Gaming

You can buy a Google Stadia controller now, but it won’t grant you access to play

The Google Stadia controller is now available for purchase separate from the Founder's bundle, but that's not all you'll need to play in 2019. Grab it if you want to play with a friend or if you receive one of the Pro buddy passes.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Nvidia Shield google stadia cloud gaming portable tv media hub
Gaming

Nvidia rumored to be working on Google Stadia support for the Shield

A new version of the Nvidia Shield is in development but a specific report has surfaced claiming that a new version will be launching later in the year alongside and with support for Google Stadia.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 3
Gaming

Google Stadia vs. Blade's Shadow: How the game-streaming services differ

Google Stadia and Blade's Shadow are two very different game-streaming services. We've outlined the key differences between the two to help you decide which one you should pay for.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
tritton kunai pro review impressions triton 38388
Gaming

Tritton’s Kunai Pro is an impressive budget headset, but lacks compatibility

The Tritton Kunai Pro headset won't break the bank, but with its Dirac drivers on PC, it provides sound quality we expect from more expensive options. If you don't have a PC, however, it's not for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
biggest flops fails blunders e3 history mr caffeine
Gaming

The eight biggest flops, fails, and blunders in E3 history

E3 has had a ton of spectacular moments in its 25-year history. But it has also had its fair share of spectacularly awful moments, too. Following in the glow of E3 2019, we compiled eight of the biggest flops, fails, and blunders in E3…
Posted By Steven Petite