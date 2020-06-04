Xbox Series X vs. Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is the first of its kind. Serving as both a portable system and a home console, the Switch has the title of most versatile system in the bag. However, the Xbox has strong graphics compared to the Switch, making it a strong contender for being a console better suited to you.

With both systems rolling out updates, we decided to take a look at the Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch to see how their features match up. Take a look and see if you agree on which system is a better fit for you.

Further reading

How do Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X specs compare?

Xbox Series X

Nintendo Switch Dimensions – 10 x 4.2 x 0.5 inches Weight – 0.65 pounds Color – Dark gray CPU Custom AMD processor with Zen 2 and RDNA 2 technology Nvidia customized Tegra, shared with GPU GPU Reportedly “Arcturus 12,” has 12 TFLOPS Nvidia customized Tegra, shared with CPU Memory Reportedly 16GB, 13GB reserved for games. GDDR6 RAM 4GB Memory bandwidth – 25.6GB/s Storage NVMe SSD 32GB, support for external cards Optical drive Yes No Max resolution 8K 720p handheld, 1080p docked HDR Yes No Ports – HDMI out, One USB-C, One USB 3.0, Two USB 2.0 Online subscription – Yes, $20 per year Price Likely $500 $300 Availability Holiday 2020 Digital Trends review Coming soon 4 out of 5 stars

Series X performance could outshine the Switch

The Nintendo Switch isn’t designed like a traditional game console. Its power is a step up from the Wii U and it’s capable of running several of the latest third-party games, but you won’t be able to show off the latest features of your shiny new 4K TV on it.

There are two different maximum resolutions for Nintendo Switch, depending on whether you have the system docked or in handheld mode. Docked, the Switch can play games at 1080p meanwhile in handheld mode, the console caps games at 720p.

These resolutions vary from game to game, and certain games have experienced performance issues when using them in one mode or the other. Docked games tend to be the worst offenders, as the increased resolution can result in a lower framerate. This is the case with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This could play a role in how you choose to enjoy Switch games since the system is capable of hitting 60 frames per second on some titles — Mortal Kombat 11, for instance, manages to maintain a solid 60 frames per second, albeit with the loss of textures and higher resolution as a trade-off. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 players have encountered issues with the game in handheld mode, with resolutions occasionally dipping as low as 368p.

The Xbox Series X console will be a much larger step up in power from the Xbox One X, and will likely rival the next-generation PS5’s power. We know from interviews with PlayStation system architect Mark Cerny that the system will be capable of 8K resolution, Microsoft has confirmed this for the Xbox Series X as well. The system will be around 12 TLOPS in power, and it will make use of fast GDDR6 RAM. It is expected to be around 16GB of RAM, with potentially 13GB reserved for games, and the system will make use of an NVMe SSD for very fast loading times.

The Switch gets an upgrade

Although the next Xbox will still be a much more powerful machine than the Nintendo Switch, a recent hardware revision to the system has improved its performance. Using a cooler-running and smaller version of the Tegra X1 processor, Nintendo has been able to get several more hours of battery life out of the Switch and even slightly improve performance in certain games. The battery actually remains the same despite the improvements, and a new display is also a little brighter and sharper.

Series X has more storage

Because of the small size and lack of traditional solid-state drive or hard drive on the Nintendo Switch, it isn’t capable of the large storage space found on other systems. The system only comes in one configuration, which offers 32GB of built-in storage space, which you can expand through an optional microSDXC card. Because of the size of certain digital games, you essentially need a card if you don’t want to only use physical game cartridges. If you choose to use game cartridges, the file size stored on your system will be greatly reduced.

The decreased fidelity of Nintendo Switch games also has a silver lining – your file sizes will never reach that of the Xbox One, let alone Xbox Series X. A card with around 128GB will be sufficient for most players.

The Xbox Series X is likely to come with 1TB or more of storage space, which would put it in line with the Xbox One X. Like that console, we also anticipate you will be able to expand space further by plugging in an external drive. However, Microsoft didn’t allow users to swap out the internal drives on any Xbox One systems this generation, and it’s unclear if this decision will be reversed going forward. With file sizes only going up as we further increase visual fidelity, that 1TB could fill up quickly.

Microsoft has confirmed it will be using a solid-state drive, so it could also have an impact on games’ loading times.

Switch library is nearly unmatched

The Nintendo Switch has a game selection that we haven’t seen from the company since the early booming days of the Wii, and the quality of the games being released is even more impressive. Some of the best exclusive games of all time are available on Switch including:

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Splatoon 2

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

These great titles will soon be joined by exclusives such as Metroid Prime 4 and a full remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. The 3D RPG-style Pokémon Sword and Shield are also on the way.

These games are joined by third-party titles from publishers who previously stayed away from Nintendo, including Bethesda with Doom and Warner Bros. with Mortal Kombat 11. Even former console-exclusives on Xbox have come to the Nintendo Switch, such as the excellent Cuphead. With cross-platform support on several titles, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One players can even enjoy games together.

The Xbox Series X’s game lineup remains a mystery at the moment, but we do know at least one game that will end up releasing for the system: Halo Infinite. The Xbox Series X version and Xbox One version will both be available through one purchase as part of Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system, which it will be using for all Xbox-exclusive games going forward. Cyberpunk 2077 will get a free Series X upgrade for those who bought the Xbox One version, as well.

We also do know that the sequel Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is in development, but it isn’t clear if the game will be coming out as a launch title or will release later down the line.

Series X will have backwards compatibility

The Nintendo Switch offers no backward compatibility with older Nintendo games, including digital titles you purchased from the Virtual Console on those systems. In its place in the Nintendo Switch Online vault — more on that below — which gives you unlimited access to a handful of NES titles.

Though it launched without backward compatibility, the Xbox One later added support for Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Microsoft is almost guaranteed to keep this up with the Xbox Series X, allowing players to play nearly any Xbox game they own on one console, though we don’t think Kinect games will be included.

In fact, Xbox Series X will not be getting its own exclusive games for the first year or two of its existence. Speaking to MCV, head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty said that all games will still release on PC and Xbox One for the foreseeable future to make it worthwhile to purchase the Xbox One so close to launch.

Microsoft and Nintendo online services each have trade-offs

Just like with our comparison of the Nintendo Switch and next-generation PS5, we can basically declare Xbox Series X the winner when it comes to online services, despite the console not being announced. The Nintendo Switch’s online subscription service is barebones, and despite only costing $20, it still feels like it’s overpriced.

With a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you get access to online multiplayer in games, as well as discounts on certain digital items, and access to the digital game vault mentioned earlier. These games come with added online functionality but are limited to NES titles. You can also back up your game saves in the cloud.

However, Nintendo Switch Online doesn’t provide a worthwhile system for voice chat, as you must use a headset with a separate mobile app. As you might expect, no one does this, and the system desperately needs to be replaced.

Xbox Live Gold costs $60 and also gives you the ability to play games online, but you don’t need it to store game saves in the cloud. A subscription comes with four free games a month — two for Xbox One and two for Xbox 360 with backward compatibility — and it uses a voice chat system that is compatible across Xbox One and PC. If Microsoft were to implement this system without changes on Xbox Series X, it would still be a success. Xbox Game Pass will also be supported on Series X, with new games as well as those that were included on Xbox One.

We also expect the next Xbox to make use of Microsoft’s Project xCloud streaming service. This will allow you to instantly stream games to your system without having to download any content, and pick the games up on a mobile device when you’re traveling.

Editors' Recommendations