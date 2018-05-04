QuakeCon 2018 pushes expo to full weekend, puts $200,000 on the line

Share

QuakeCon 2018’s version of the “peace, love and rockets” of years past is set to give Bethesda fans a full weekend of classic gaming action whilst looking forward to future games. For the first time in the event’s history, the exhibition hall will be opened for the full weekend, giving visitors plenty of time to look around. For those looking for competitive gaming action though, the best Quake Champions players in the world will also be competing for their share of a $200,000 prize pool.

Although plenty of gaming companies hold large events to hype up their next games and celebrate their back catalog, QuakeCon is a little different. With a major focus on the bring-your-own-computer (BYOC) LAN party feel of the event, it combines classic gaming with big prizes and an event hall full of exhibitors, with much of the organizing and production handled by eager volunteers.

QuakeCon will be much the same this year when fans gather for what will be the 23rd event of its kind. However, it will be much bigger than ever before. The BYOC arena will be twice as large as last year and the keynote address and panels are returning, giving new details on upcoming Bethesda games and the wider communities of existing games. The exhibition hall is going to be open all day every day, too, running from Friday through Sunday.

There will be plenty of competitive play in the Esports area of this year’s QuakeCon, as well as in the BYOC arena. However, for those who want to see the best players in the world take each other on, the QuakeCon Open will have $200,000 up for grabs and that should bring top-tier Quake competitors to the gaming table.

Tickets for those who want to simply walk around and soak in the atmosphere while visiting the exhibitions will, as usual, be entirely free. Those wanting to join the BYOC party however, will need to splash out $75 for a ticket. You can also spend $200 or $400 for additional privileges like priority BYOC seating, priority event access, customer service, and a BYOC seating upgrade.

QuakeCon 2018 ticket registrations are coming soon, with the event itself set to take place between August 9 and 12 at the Gaylord Texan hotel in Grapevine, Texas.