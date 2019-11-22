Capcom is reportedly working on remaking Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, with the game’s release date slated for sometime in 2020.

This news first surfaced online after YouTuber Spawn Wave, and gaming website EuroGamer reported that Capcom was indeed giving the third numbered sequel in the Resident Evil franchise a revamp. Eurogamer’s sources claim that the Resident Evil 3 remake has been in development for some time.

Several other reports online claim that the Resident Evil 3 remake will launch sometime in 2020. Capcom has already stated in a 2018 financial report that it plans to “explore more remakes” after the release of the Resident Evil 2 remake, which launched earlier this year and has been met with critical acclaim and sold nearly 5 million copies as of September 2019. Resident Evil 2 remake has also been nominated and has won numerous end-of-the-year awards and is currently nominated in four different categories at the 2019 Game Awards.

With the release of the Resident Evil 2 remake earlier this year and that game’s four-year development period, it’s quite possible that Capcom has already begun the initial concept for a Resident Evil 3 remake. Capcom would most likely reuse several of the assets from the Resident Evil 2 remake, along with the game’s engine work, to help speed up the development process, making a 2020 launch window not entirely out of the question. However, EuroGamer’s sources claim that we may not hear anything about the Resident Evil 3 remake anytime soon, as Capcom is focusing on the development of the multiplayer spinoff Project Resistance, which has yet to receive a release date.

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis first launched in late 1999 on the PlayStation. Set before, during, and after the events of Resident Evil 2, players control Jill Valentine, a former member of the elite special forces unit S.T.A.R.S. and one of two protagonists from the original Resident Evil game, as she attempts to escape Raccoon City during a zombie outbreak. Much like Tyrant Mr. X in Resident Evil 2, Jill is pursued throughout the game by a new biological weapon called Nemesis, whose mission is to eradicate the remaining members of S.T.A.R.S. Resident Evil 3 was later ported to the Dreamcast, GameCube, and Windows PCs.