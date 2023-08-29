 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to change the difficulty in Sea of Stars

Billy Givens
By

In many ways, Sea of Stars feels like a return to what put role-playing games on the map decades ago, thanks to its gorgeous 16-bit visuals and turn-based combat encounters that really capture one of gaming’s most memorable eras. However, that doesn’t mean it offers no modern conveniences, as it’s actually a very accessible game with plenty of creative design choices that make it feel like it fits right into our current times, too. One of the ways in which it adds modern flair is via its unique difficulty system, which eschews the usual Easy/Medium/Hard selections for something more customizable. Here’s how it works.

How to use Relics to change the difficulty

Similar to the ring system from Final Fantasy XVI, Sea of Stars allows you to customize the game’s difficulty to your liking via various Relics with individual perks and boons that can be toggled on and off at any time. These can be found in the status menu by scrolling down to “Relics,” and the game will give you two very early on, though it’s important to keep an eye out for others you can pick up.

Recommended Videos

Those looking for an easier experience are likely to appreciate The Amulet of Storytelling, which you’ll have access to at the beginning of the journey. This Relic doubles your overall HP and heals you automatically after combat, making many of the game’s areas significantly easier. However, you’ll also be able to pick up the Artful Gambit a little ways into your quest, which will reduce your HP by 95% and add additional bonuses for timing blocks and attacks properly, making the game much more difficult.

Related

As you play through Sea of Stars, you’ll also be able to pick up Relics that can be toggled on to change the difficulty in less direct ways by offering things like increased sailing speed or shop discounts. Be sure to thoroughly explore and speak to every merchant to be sure you don’t miss some of these important gameplay modifiers, which you can then toggle on or off whenever you feel like you want a more or less challenging gameplay experience.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
The best games on PlayStation Plus, Extra, and Premium
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

PlayStation Plus has gone through several iterations and changes since it was first introduced. Originally, the service wasn't required for online play at all and rewarded subscribers with extra discounts and free monthly games. Once the PlayStation 4 generation began, it was required for online play, but still offered those same benefits.

Now, PS Plus is divided into three different tiers of subscriptions. The basic tier, PS Plus Essential, still gets three games per month added, while the Extra and Premium tiers will have a varying number of games added to their catalogs. With hundreds of games already and more coming and going all the time, even the most dedicated gamer won't be able to play everything on offer. To help you get the most bang for your buck, and so that no hidden gems go under your radar, here are all the best games to play on PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium right now.
Best PS Plus Essential games
As is usually the case, everyone with the lowest tier of PS Plus gets three games this month, two with PlayStation 5 versions and one with a PS4 version. Here's what you can play this month:

Read more
Fortnite: Where to find Combat Caches and how they work
Character landing in Fortnite.

Fortnite has a lot of ways to score items, but if you want to find some of the best stuff available in each match, you might want to take your chances with one of the game's Combat Caches, which must be claimed similarly to Capture Points. These tend to offer exceptional rewards when captured quickly, making them well worth fighting off any other players who may be trying to steal it from under you. Here's where to find Combat Caches and how they work.
Where to find Combat Caches and how they work
Combat Caches can be found essentially anywhere on Fortnite's battle royale map and can contain high-quality weapons, utility items, and useful healing items. When one first appears on the map, it will be Legendary (gold) rarity, during which time it will contain the best items possible. However, the longer it goes unclaimed, the more its rarity will decrease, eventually capping at Rare (blue). This means that getting to it quickly is important if your goal is maximizing your loot gains – though the higher the rarity, the higher the chances of others showing up to fight you for the goodies.

Combat Caches aren't immediately accessible upon landing in Fortnite, meaning you'll have to wait a while for them to land. You'll be alerted with a marker on your map when a new one drops, but you'll need to make the trek to wherever it is if you want to score the loot inside. When you reach the Combat Cache, simply interact with it and select to retrieve the data, then stand near it for a while as its capture meter fills up. This can take a bit, so be prepared to fend off attackers who may also be coming your way. When the capture meter is full, you'll earn your rewards.

Read more
What to do with the Plain Ribbon in Remnant 2
A man trying to saw another man in half with a circular blade.

If you've spent some time in Remnant 2's cryptic world, you're probably well aware of how many strange and shocking quest items you can find. When you stumble upon the Plain Ribbon while exploring Losomn, then, you might be a little taken aback by its simplicity and innocence. Rest assured, though, that the Plain Ribbon is actually an important item that can earn you one of two amulets sporting extremely useful boons. Here's what to do with the Plain Ribbon.
How to use the Plain Ribbon
The Plain Ribbon can be found in a variety of locations while working your way through Losomn, so you'll need to keep an eye out for its red glow as you navigate the many halls and rooms of the massive castle. Once you've scored the Plain Ribbon, you'll need to find somewhere to use it, so it's time to begin looking for a statue of two Faes with wings holding hands.

When you find the statue, you can interact with it and place the Plain Ribbon around the Faes' hands. However, like the Plain Ribbon itself, the statue can be found on multiple maps, meaning that finding them won't usually be a straightforward affair. Even more, the area in which you find the statue plays a part in which item you'll receive when placing the ribbon on the Faes' hands. Here's the breakdown for you:

Read more