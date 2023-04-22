 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy 3-Day Sale brings back the best PS5 deal we’ve seen

Briley Kenney
By
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.

With some pretty amazing titles headed our way soon, and a bevy of next-gen consoles back in stock at retailers, it’s time to get your game on. But there’s no sense in paying full price, not when you can get an excellent deal anyway, like this next one we’re about to share. Best Buy’s three-day sale is live, and it brings back one of the best discounts on Sony’s PlayStation 5 that we’ve seen, possibly ever. Instead of dropping $560 big ones, the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle is just $510 — saving you $50. That bundle includes the physical disc version of the PlayStation 5 with a digital God of War Ragnarok voucher so you can start playing as soon as you get home after the initial setup and a few downloads, of course.

Why You Should Buy the PS5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle

The PlayStation 5 has a ton of exclusives to play, both old and current gen, so it’s great to have one even if you already own a PC or an Xbox. While many of the exclusives have been coming to PC, they’re pretty late to the game at this point. If you’re ever at a loss for what to play, our best PS5 games guide can help you out. But even without it, there are a lot of excellent titles for the PS5 and it has backward compatibility too, so you can play any PS4 games you missed out on in the previous generation, or if you did play them, you can replay with enhanced features.

As for this bundle, you get the physical version of the console, which can play physical discs — as opposed to just digital content on the hard drive — plus a voucher to redeem God of War Ragnarok through your PlayStation account. After setting up the console, and downloading the game, you can jump right in and start playing. Most consoles don’t come with any games unless you get a bundle deal like this, so that’s already a huge benefit.

Related

In Digital Trends’ PlayStation 5 review, our team praised the console for its speedy internal hardware, excellent load times, attractive and unique design, and the new controller with enhanced haptics to provide an immersive experience to players. There are a ton of enticing next-gen titles too, from God of War Ragnarok to Horizon Forbidden West. Our game’s expert Giovanni Colantonio also put together a God of War Ragnarok review, which earned it four out of five stars, an excellent score. It features fantastic combat, lots of customization, rewarding exploration opportunities, and an impressive playtime. Don’t forget to peek at our God of War Ragnarok Beginner’s Guide if this is your first time diving in to play as Kratos.

Normally $560 for this bundle, you can save $50 right now as part of Best Buy’s three-day sale, and grab it for just $510. It comes with everything you need to get started, including a DualSense controller, a console stand, the console, and a digital game — God of War Ragnarok. We’re not sure how long the deal is going to be available, so take advantage while you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter

Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for Digital Trends, he's writing how-to content, and guides for Lifewire, Ideaing, and several other online publications. He's also a ghostwriter for more than one confidential SEO marketing agency. In his downtime, he's either spending time with his family, playing games, or enjoying a good ol' stogie.

The best PS5 headsets for 2023
SteelSeries Arctis 7P headset.

Whether you want to experience Elden Ring in all its immersive glory or the dazzling fights of God of War Ragnarok, your PlayStation 5 deserves an excellent headset to enable your gaming. For that next level of immersion and communication, we suggest these top-notch headsets packed with the right audio features!

If you are wondering — yes, PS4 headsets are compatible with the PS5 too. But this is still a great time to upgrade, so check out these great new picks with both wireless and wired options available (plus a range of prices so you can match your budget).

Read more
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
S Pen menu in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer's offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we've gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn't wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there's a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it's highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
Microsoft Xbox Series S (512GB) -- $240, was $300

Between Xbox Series X and S deals, gamers will be fine going for the cheaper Microsoft Xbox Series S if they prefer digital downloads for their games instead of physical copies. You'll enjoy lightning-fast load times and gameplay of up to 120 frames per second, with the option to use the console as a streaming device for content on all the popular services like Netflix and Disney+. With the Xbox Series S, you'll be able to play the best Xbox Series X games as well as titles from the previous Xbox generations due to its backwards compatibility feature, so you'll never run out of games to play on the console.

Read more
Best PlayStation deals for December 2022
PS5 and DualSense art.

The PlayStation 5 has taken the spotlight from the PlayStation 4, but the previous-generation console won't be going away any time soon. While some gamers have already upgraded to the PlayStation 5, there are still those who are sticking with the PlayStation 4, and some who are just starting their experience with the console. It will be easier to find gaming deals for PlayStation 4 games, including exclusives like The Last of Us Part II and Final Fantasy VII Remake, and its accessories, such as DualShock 4 controllers and gaming headsets. The PlayStation 4 has a massive library of games, so if you're thinking about playing as many of them as possible, you should invest in the console to make sure that you're well-equipped to last a few years.

While there remains a lot of interest in the previous-generation console, the PlayStation 5 continues to blow away expectations with its innovative DualSense controller, lightning-fast loading speeds, and amazing next-generation games. However, most of the PlayStation deals from retailers will focus on the PlayStation 4, as well as its games and accessories, as the supply for the PlayStation 5 remains erratic.

Read more