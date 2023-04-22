With some pretty amazing titles headed our way soon, and a bevy of next-gen consoles back in stock at retailers, it’s time to get your game on. But there’s no sense in paying full price, not when you can get an excellent deal anyway, like this next one we’re about to share. Best Buy’s three-day sale is live, and it brings back one of the best discounts on Sony’s PlayStation 5 that we’ve seen, possibly ever. Instead of dropping $560 big ones, the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle is just $510 — saving you $50. That bundle includes the physical disc version of the PlayStation 5 with a digital God of War Ragnarok voucher so you can start playing as soon as you get home after the initial setup and a few downloads, of course.

Why You Should Buy the PS5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle

The PlayStation 5 has a ton of exclusives to play, both old and current gen, so it’s great to have one even if you already own a PC or an Xbox. While many of the exclusives have been coming to PC, they’re pretty late to the game at this point. If you’re ever at a loss for what to play, our best PS5 games guide can help you out. But even without it, there are a lot of excellent titles for the PS5 and it has backward compatibility too, so you can play any PS4 games you missed out on in the previous generation, or if you did play them, you can replay with enhanced features.

As for this bundle, you get the physical version of the console, which can play physical discs — as opposed to just digital content on the hard drive — plus a voucher to redeem God of War Ragnarok through your PlayStation account. After setting up the console, and downloading the game, you can jump right in and start playing. Most consoles don’t come with any games unless you get a bundle deal like this, so that’s already a huge benefit.

In Digital Trends’ PlayStation 5 review, our team praised the console for its speedy internal hardware, excellent load times, attractive and unique design, and the new controller with enhanced haptics to provide an immersive experience to players. There are a ton of enticing next-gen titles too, from God of War Ragnarok to Horizon Forbidden West. Our game’s expert Giovanni Colantonio also put together a God of War Ragnarok review, which earned it four out of five stars, an excellent score. It features fantastic combat, lots of customization, rewarding exploration opportunities, and an impressive playtime. Don’t forget to peek at our God of War Ragnarok Beginner’s Guide if this is your first time diving in to play as Kratos.

Normally $560 for this bundle, you can save $50 right now as part of Best Buy’s three-day sale, and grab it for just $510. It comes with everything you need to get started, including a DualSense controller, a console stand, the console, and a digital game — God of War Ragnarok. We’re not sure how long the deal is going to be available, so take advantage while you can.

Editors' Recommendations