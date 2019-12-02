Black Friday 2019 is over and Cyber Monday 2019 is going strong, bringing with it a ton of great gaming deals. Video game consoles are among the most popular products during Cyber Monday, but Nintendo tends to avoid discounting the Switch hybrid gaming console during the shopping holiday, and deals that are offered do not provide massive savings when compared to its original retail price.

While the Nintendo Switch has been out for nearly three years, there are not a ton of bundles or special promotions available, either. But there is one Nintendo Switch deal worth considering if you are interested in picking up this eighth-generation gaming system. For $300, you can pick up a at Target.

With this Nintendo Switch deal, you receive not only the gaming system itself but also a free SD card to store your future Nintendo Switch library. Yes, the storage card itself is relatively cheap to acquire. However, when you take into account that Nintendo has a history of being stingy with deals during the holidays, this $300 Switch bundle is still a good deal. Ultimately, you are saving $20, which can be used toward a new game for your new console.

While the Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular gaming systems right now, the console’s internal storage is minimal, so having to purchase a third-party external microSD card is crucial if you intend to store a lot of games on the system. The Nintendo Switch unit that is purchasable in this deal is the newer model of this hybrid console. It allows users to play games in handheld mode longer, with the battery life lasting between 4.5 to 9 hours depending on the game you play, while the original Switch has a battery life lasting around 2.5 to 6 hours, depending on which games you play. Aside from the increase in battery life, both models of the Switch are the same; the longer battery life is perfect for gamers intending on playing their Switch in handheld mode more than in docked mode.

This Switch bundle is not the only great Nintendo deal. Check out our continuously updated list of the best Nintendo Switch games and accessories.

