Save 28% on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild today

If you’re a Nintendo Switch owner but you haven’t played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild yet, you’re missing out on one of the best video games ever made not just for the console, but for all time. Grab it now from Walmart for just $43, following a 28% discount on its sticker price of $60. That’s $17 in savings on a classic title for the Nintendo Switch, but you’ll need to add the game to your cart and check out immediately if you want to pocket it because stocks are probably selling out quickly.

Why you should buy The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild remains on our list of the best Nintendo Switch games despite rolling out as a launch title for the hybrid console, and it’s easily one of the best Zelda games ever released. You’ll again play as Link in an open-world adventure across the vast Kingdom of Hyrule, where you’ll gather resources and scavenge for materials as you solve puzzles and beat your enemies. The goal remains the same — save Princess Zelda and the world — but in a truly next-level experience for fans of the series.

There’s a lot of lore to understand with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and that’s one of the reasons why the game is one of the most beloved for the Nintendo Switch. If you want to know more about the events that transpired before it, you should also check out the prequel, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Once you’re done with both of these games, you should go on to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the spectacular sequel that builds upon the winning formula of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild should be a part of every Nintendo Switch gamer’s library, so if you don’t own have it yet, you should take advantage of the fact that it’s 28% off from Walmart. You’ll only have to pay $43 for the game instead of $60, for savings of $17. There’s no telling how much time remains on this offer though, and once its price returns to normal, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at buying The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for cheaper than usual, so don’t hesitate to buy it right now.

Editors' Recommendations