 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save 28% on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Link overlooking the vast landscape of Hyrule in Breath of the Wild art.

If you’re a Nintendo Switch owner but you haven’t played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild yet, you’re missing out on one of the best video games ever made not just for the console, but for all time. Grab it now from Walmart for just $43, following a 28% discount on its sticker price of $60. That’s $17 in savings on a classic title for the Nintendo Switch, but you’ll need to add the game to your cart and check out immediately if you want to pocket it because stocks are probably selling out quickly.

Why you should buy The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild remains on our list of the best Nintendo Switch games despite rolling out as a launch title for the hybrid console, and it’s easily one of the best Zelda games ever released. You’ll again play as Link in an open-world adventure across the vast Kingdom of Hyrule, where you’ll gather resources and scavenge for materials as you solve puzzles and beat your enemies. The goal remains the same — save Princess Zelda and the world — but in a truly next-level experience for fans of the series.

There’s a lot of lore to understand with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and that’s one of the reasons why the game is one of the most beloved for the Nintendo Switch. If you want to know more about the events that transpired before it, you should also check out the prequel, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Once you’re done with both of these games, you should go on to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the spectacular sequel that builds upon the winning formula of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild should be a part of every Nintendo Switch gamer’s library, so if you don’t own have it yet, you should take advantage of the fact that it’s 28% off from Walmart. You’ll only have to pay $43 for the game instead of $60, for savings of $17. There’s no telling how much time remains on this offer though, and once its price returns to normal, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at buying The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for cheaper than usual, so don’t hesitate to buy it right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Pre-order Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now and save $10
Zelda holds a tear-shaped object in her hand in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's final trailer.

Of the most highly anticipated video games of the year, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, has finally come out, and the reviewers are raving. If you missed out on grabbing this title on launch day, don't worry. We have a unique discount code for you that will still get you this game for only $60. Shop at Super at the link below, use the code 'DTZELDA' at checkout and save $10. This deal is active until the end of June, but that doesn't mean stock will last. Anyways, how could you wait any longer to play this incredible game?

Why you should buy Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at Super
Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to 2017's Breath of the Wild, a groundbreaking entry in the Zelda series and a major influence on nearly every open-world game since. Kingdom looks like it will innovate even further, while basically being the same game. During a ten-minute gameplay demo, Zelda's series producer, Eiji Aonuma, revealed a new core gameplay element: fusing. Link can now fuse together, say, a stick and a rock to make a new hammer. Given the creativity that plenty of Breath of the Wild players have shown us over the last five years, this new system is likely to produce some inventive ways of moving around the world and fighting enemies. Digital Trends' own gaming editor already started creating wild vehicles in his Tears of the Kingdom hands on.

Read more
150+ Nintendo Switch games discounted in weekend sale, from $10
The new Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 model.

Best Buy is currently offering discounts on more than a hundred Nintendo Switch games, making this your chance to take some risks and venture out of your comfort zone with some new titles you wouldn't usually try, or cross off a game you've had on your list for a while, on the cheap. We've rounded up some of the best games we can't get enough of, but feel free to check out the entire sale and browse through all of the titles on offer yourself.

Our favorite Nintendo Switch game deal

Read more
Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for January 2023
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

The Nintendo Switch is a constant favorite of children and adults alike. Whether for the living room or during your daily commute, the hybrid console is the perfect device to keep you company. It's probably the best investment that you can make in the gaming space right now, as the hybrid console caters to both hardcore and casual gamers. The Nintendo Switch offers the best of both worlds between single-player, story-driven games and titles offering online multiplayer matches. The device used to be criticized for its innovative, non-traditional design when compared to its rivals in the gaming consoles market, but it's now one of the most successful projects ever for Japan's most iconic gaming brand. If there are any doubts, just take a look at its latest gaming console, and the versatile nature of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. It's quickly become Nintendo's fastest-selling console in the U.S. Jump on the bandwagon for less with these Nintendo Switch deals.

Even if you're a fan of the Xbox One or PlayStation 4, there's no denying the amount of fun the newest Nintendo system brings to the gaming world. Because of its popularity, deals are scarce at the moment, but considering that its retail price is just $300, the Nintendo Switch represents solid value with an awesome library of the best Switch games.
Best Nintendo Switch deals

Read more