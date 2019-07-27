Gaming

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild glitch makes Sidon your humble steed

Aaron Mamiit
By

A newly discovered glitch in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild allows players to ride the memorable Prince Sidon anywhere in the game’s open world.

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a launch title for the Nintendo Switch in 2017, players meet Prince Sidon while exploring Zora’s Domain. The only time Link is supposed to ride Sidon is in the battle against Divine Beast Vah Ruta, with Link shooting arrows while Sidon zips across the water.

More than two years after The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released, Twitter user Foo_Sing was credited for discovering a glitch that makes Prince Sidon Link’s humble steed. Since then, several videos of Link on Prince Sidon’s back across the game’s various locales have been uploaded, such as the ones below.

It’s one thing to see Link riding Sidon through the hot springs of Death Mountain, but it’s an entirely different thing to watch Sidon fly through the air like a magic carpet taking Link to a whole new world.

Players who would like to try their hands at activating the glitch may follow the instructions of Foo_Sing, though knowledge of Japanese or a reliable translator is required. Be warned though, as it is still unclear if the glitch has any negative effect on the game.

Sidon does not look like an efficient mode of transportation, but it sure looks fun to see Link riding him across Hyrule. At the very least, the glitch may provide a bit of entertainment while fans wait for the release of the next The Legend of Zelda games.

Long-time fans of the franchise are likely looking forward to the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, which was originally released in 1993 for the Game Boy. The wait will soon be over, as the game will be rolled out for the Nintendo Switch on September 20.

Nintendo revealed at E3 2019 that it was already working on a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. It appears that the game will keep the locations and aesthetics of the first game, but with Zelda to play a bigger role alongside Link. Nintendo, however, has not provided a timeline for the sequel’s launch.

