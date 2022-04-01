How to get your second class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands takes all the best parts of a D&D campaign and combines them with your favorite Borderlands memories. You can choose one of six classes when you begin your Wonderlands adventure, but you're in for a fun surprise shortly after the game's opening act. This guide will focus on using a second class in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, including when you unlock it and which classes work together.

Unlock your second class

You can't choose two classes off the bat in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Thankfully, the ability to select a second class isn't too far away. Here's how to unlock your second class in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Step 1: Play through the opening act until you reach your knighting ceremony in Brighthoof. Play through the quick mission (we won't spoil anything). Getting here should take about an hour of in-game time, so ignore any side quests until after you unlock your second class.

Step 2: Open your skills screen, and you'll see the option to select another class.

Step 3: Select whatever class you desire. Read on to learn how to pair classes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Pairing classes

Once you've unlocked your second class in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, you'll have a tough decision to make. This decision can be undone later on, but you'll be stuck with this second class for a large portion of the game. Therefore, don't pick a class that benefits from contradicting stat allocations. For example, if you started as a Stabbomancer, don't select Spellshot as your secondary class. You'll end up spreading your stat points too thin.

Instead, pair classes that benefit from the same stat allocations. For example, Spellshots and Graveborns both benefit from wisdom and intelligence.

You also have to consider your second class's action skills compared to those you've been using. There's a reason you chose your initial starting class, and you've probably gotten used to the action skills available to that class. Remember, you can only use one action skill at a time. Once you unlock the second class in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, you'll have four at your disposal.

That being said, we found it more beneficial to consider class feats when choosing a second class. Since class feats are passive traits, they're always active. You can leverage both simultaneously without having to switch in the class screen.

So far, we're finding the best class combinations are those that come with companions. For example, Spore Warden/Clawbringer, Clawbringer/Graveborn, or Spore Warden/Graveborn will give you two companions to accompany you in battle. Think about it: A four-player party, all rocking companion class combos, can basically roll in a 12-companion squad (four players with two companions each).

We've been playing Spore Warden/Clawbringer, but we're starting to think Clawbringer/Graveborn was a better combination. Both their companions fly around the map, and both benefit from increased wisdom, thus doing more status damage.

As a rule of thumb, if your class doesn't come with a companion (Stabbomancer, Brr-Zerker, or Spellshot), you should choose a second class that does come with a companion. Some combinations that play off each other are:

Spellshot/Graveborn (both utilize status effect damage)

Stabbomancer/Spore Warden (both rely on critical hit damage)

Brr-Zerker/Clawbringer (deal three different types of status damage: Frost, fire, and lighting)

How to reset your stats

If you're unhappy with your current skill/stat allocation upon choosing a second class, you're in luck! Upon unlocking the entirety of Brighthoof, you also unlock the ability to re-spec your character. Here's how to reset your stats in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Step 1: Head to the Brighthoof tavern and find the Quick-Change Station. Here, you can change your cosmetics, appearance, and stats.

Step 2: Press square (on PlayStation) and decide if you want to reset your skills, stats, or both. This is expensive and costs just over 10% of your current gold. In the image below, re-specing costs 14,332 gold, or 10% of the 143,322 we have on hand.

Step 3: All of your hero and skill points will be refunded if you can afford to re-spec. Then you can freely distribute them between your two new classes. When you can eventually change your second class, this is how you'd reallocate those skill points.

