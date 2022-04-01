Where to find shrine pieces in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands took all your favorite parts of Borderlands and re-skinned them into an ultra-high-fantasy world of skeleton pirates and magic. While the gunplay feels the same, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands added several new mechanics and features to change the formula.

One of those new mechanics is the entire Overworld and the various features littered throughout. As you navigate and unlock new pieces of the Overworld, you’ll come across several shrines dedicated to “punny” deities made up by your trusted bunker-master. So what are these shrines, and where do you find more shrine pieces in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

What are shrines in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

There are six shrines to complete in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, but not all are available at the start. Furthermore, the first shrine you find is more of an introduction and doesn’t count toward the primary six. These shrines are:

Shrine of Mool Ah

Shrine of Grindanna

Shrine of Zoomios

Shrine of Throatus Punchus

Shrine of Aaron G

Shrine of The Crazed Earl

These shrines are missing four shrine pieces. You’ll find them scattered around Overworld; however, they’re limited to that shrine’s general vicinity. For example, you won’t find a Mool Ah shrine piece in the same area as Throatus Punchus.

You’ll complete a shrine once you’ve collected all four missing shrine pieces. Completing shrines in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands unlocks new world buffs visible on the right side of the journal menu. Six buffs coincide with the six shrines and unlock as you complete specific shrines. However, most players will complete the shrines in the order they find them based on the game’s natural progression. The six world buffs are:

+10% gold gain (Mool Ah)

+10% experience gain (Grindanna)

+10% overworld movement speed (Zoomios)

+10% crit damage (Throatus Punchus)

+25% loot luck (Aaron G)

+10% Moon Orb gain (Crazed Earl)

Did you get all the puns?

These buffs activate automatically upon completing the shrine and cannot be turned off (although why would you want to?). The world buffs also stack, so finishing all six shrines means all six buffs are active.

Completing all the shrines also finishes the Shrine Completion Campaign Challenge, granting you +10% wisdom.

Where to find shrine pieces in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Obviously, completing shrines is something any Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands player should focus on. But finding shrine pieces isn’t as easy as roaming around the map. So where do you find shrine pieces in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

First and foremost, you’ll find shrine pieces by clearing different dungeons in the Overworld. Pay attention when you walk up to a dungeon. Tiny Tina will say something along the lines of “I’m getting a real ‘contains a shrine piece’ vibe from in there.”

She’ll always cue you when a dungeon contains a shrine piece. If for whatever reason you decide not to play that dungeon right now, it’ll stay marked on your Overworld map with a green diamond-looking icon (as seen in the image above). Furthermore, when you come back, Tiny Tina will say something again.

Shrines in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, so far, follow the same format. You’ll find two or three pieces by clearing dungeons in the general vicinity of that shrine. The final piece will either be locked behind an in-game mechanic you haven’t unlocked yet, or it’s somewhere in the next area. If you’re having trouble finding shrine pieces, just progress through the main story. Chances are you’ll find it once you finish the mission.

For example, the final piece to the Shrine of Grindanna is in a dungeon inaccessible because of a broken stone bridge. But after progressing the story and entering the Unfathomable Fathoms, players meet an NPC who needed someone to retrieve her lost glasses. She rewards a telescope that allows players to see invisible bridges upon completing the quest. Then, it’s possible to head back to the previous area, cross the invisible stone bridge, and grab the final shrine piece.

Similarly, the final two shrine pieces of Throatus Punchus are dungeons only accessible after playing through the Drowned Abyss. You’ll appear on the other side of The Godswell, and can now find the final shrine pieces.

These shrine piece dungeons aren’t as easy as some of the main campaign missions and side quests. They usually contain two or three areas with a mini-boss at the end of the final encounter. If you die, you’ll get kicked back into the Overworld and will have to start the encounter again. Shrine piece hunting gets easier when you play with friends or build a character with multiple companions. Of course, that’s only if you’ve unlocked your second class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

In short, if you’re trying to find shrine pieces in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, don’t bang your head against a wall. If you’re stuck, just progress the main story, and you’ll stumble upon the pieces you need or a mechanic/tool you haven’t unlocked yet.

