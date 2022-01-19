What Pokémon are in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Part of the excitement that comes with each new installment in the Pokémon franchise is learning about all the new and old Pokémon that we will be able to encounter, catch, train, battle, and evolve. Ever since Pokémon Sword and Shield, the team and GameFreak have had to make concessions and start limiting the amount of old Pokémon that they can bring back now that the number is inching ever closer to 1,000 total creatures. That can be disappointing when your old favorites don’t make the cut, but there’s always the new batch of monsters that might surprise you and become your new favorite, especially in the new style that Pokémon Legends: Arceus is taking.

For the first time in the series, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will take players into the past. Set long before any game yet, part of your goal will be making the very first Pokédex while exploring the Hisui Region, which will eventually become the Sinnoh region we already know. Because GameFreak likes to keep most things secret, and the entire point of the game is to discover all the Pokémon there are to build the Pokédex, not every Pokémon that will be in the game has been confirmed. Based on all the trailers and information we can find, here are all the Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The starters

The first question we all have is undoubtedly what the three starter Pokémon will be. Every game has a trio of Pokémon to pick from as your first partner in your journey, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus continues that tradition. These will once again be divided into a grass type, fire type, and water type, but instead of all being new to the series, they each come from previous generations.

Rowlet

Taking the grass-type starter position is Rowlet, which is actually also a flying type. This owl-inspired Pokémon was first introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon and has a final evolution called Decidueye. This will change his type into grass and ghost.

Cyndaquil

Probably the most recognizable of the starters is the old favorite from Pokémon Gold and Silver, Cyndaquil. Making its second debut as a starter, this firey little critter stays a pure fire type all the way up to its final evolution as Typhlosion.

Oshawott

Hailing from Pokémon Black and White, the water type spot will be filled by Oshawott. Just like Cyndaquil, Oshawott remains strictly a water-type Pokémon from beginning to final evolution as Samurott.

New Pokémon and regional variants

Here’s where the good stuff comes in. We’ve only seen a handful of new Pokémon so far, plus some new forms of already-known Pokémon somewhat similar to how we got Aloan versions of Pokémon in Sun and Moon and brand new evolution. Whatever the case, here are all the new Pokémon we know of so far.

Kleavor

Based on his appearance, you could probably guess that this big, angry-looking Pokémon was related to Scyther, and you’d be correct. The brand new evolution of that popular Pokémon, Kleavor is a bug and rock type that evolves due to exposure to the special minerals found in the Hisui region. It is officially 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and 196.2 pounds and is considered an Axe Pokémon.

Wyrdeer

Another brand new evolution, this time for the majestic Stantler, which originally had no evolution at all. Wyrdeer has a normal and psychic type and is able to evolve after being exposed to the snowy climates found in the Hisui Region. It stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs in at 209.7 pounds, and is a Big Horn Pokémon.

Basculegion

The newest evolution for the water type Basculin is the aggressive-looking Basculegion. That name is quite fitting since it is now a water- and ghost-type Pokémon that evolves when a Basculin is possessed by enough souls of other Basculin that perished during the journey upstream. This Big Fish Pokémon is a massive 9 feet, 10 inches tall, and 242.5 pounds.

Hisuian Growlithe

The cute and loyal Growlithe doesn’t get a new evolution but has a brand new Hisuian form that gives him a brand new hairstyle that suits the colder climate. It is a fire and rock type, and we assume will evolve into a Hisuian version of Arcanine.

Hisuian Braviary

The Hisuian Braviary differs from its traditional counterpart in being a psychic and flying type. This giant bird is also one of the Pokémon we see our trainer use to quickly travel the map with.

Hisuian Zorua

The spiritual fox Zorua gets a Hisuian form in a tragic way. The original Zorua couldn’t survive the Hisuian climate and died out but were reborn as normal and ghost types using the power of spite. That earns it the classification as a Spiteful Fox Pokémon.

Hisuian Zoroark

The evolution of Zorua, Zoroark also comes as a new Hisuian form. It is still a normal and ghost type, but it’s now a Baneful Fox Pokémon rather than a Spiteful Fox.

Hisuian Voltorb

The Pokéball-looking Voltorb is back with a new design to match the Pokéballs of the Hisui Region, which is more wood-grained. This iteration is no longer electric and steel but more appropriately grass electric and grass.

Other Pokémon confirmed in trailers

We’ve seen dozens upon dozens of Pokémon from the various trailers shown for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and there are bound to be plenty more waiting to be found. All the remaining ones are familiar faces we’ve seen in prior games and are listed below in alphabetical order so you can see if your old favorite is confirmed to be roaming around the Hisui Region. Again, even if they’re not on the list now, we won’t know the full Pokédex until the game releases, so there’s always hope. Here’s everyone else we know is confirmed so far:

Abomasnow

Abra

Aipom

Arceus

Basculegion

Basculin

Beautifly

Bibarel

Bidoof

Bonsly

Braviary (Hisuian)

Bronzong

Bronzor

Budew

Buizel

Buneary

Carnivine

Chatot

Chimchar

Chimecho

Chingling

Clefairy

Combee

Croagunk

Crobat

Cyndaquil

Dartrix

Decidueye

Dewott

Drapion

Eevee

Empoleon

Finneon

Froslass

Floatzel

Gabite

Gallade

Garchomp

Gardevoir

Gastrodon

Geodude

Gible

Glalie

Gliscor

Golduck

Graveler

Grotle

Growlithe (Hisuian)

Gyarados

Heracross

Hippowdon

Hippopotas

Honchkrow

Infernape

Kirlia

Kleavor

Lucario

Luxio

Luxray

Machoke

Magikarp

Magmortar

Magneton

Mantyke

Monferno

Mr. Mime

Munchlax

Nosepass

Oshawott

Onyx

Pachirisu

Pichu

Pikachu

Piloswine

Piplup

Ponyta

Prinplup

Probopass

Psyduck

Purugly

Quilava

Raichu

Ralts

Rhydon

Rhyhorn

Rhyperior

Riolu

Roselia

Roserade

Rowlet

Rufflet

Samurott

Sealeo

Shellos

Shinx

Skuntak

Snorlax

Snorunt

Snover

Spheal

Stantler

Staraptor

Staravia

Starly

Stunky

Swinub

Tangrowth

Teddiursa

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Torterra

Toxicroak

Turtwig

Typhlosion

Ursaring

Voltorb (Hisuian)

Vulpix

Walrein

Wurmple

Wyrdeer

Zoroark (Hisuian)

Zorua (Hisuian)

Zubat

