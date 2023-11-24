 Skip to main content
Which is the best PS5 console Black Friday deal to buy?

This year’s Black Friday deals are an incredible time to buy a PlayStation 5. There are some fantastic offers going on now that the PlayStation 5 slim revision is out and stock issues for the console seem to be finally behind us after a long time of issues. If you’ve been looking out for great Black Friday PS5 deals, we’re here to help. We’ve picked out two of the best below and taken a look at what each offers. Read on while we take you through everything you might wish to consider, along with some advice on which console deal is best. No matter what you choose — you’re scoring an awesome new games console for less than usual.

PlayStation 5 Disc Console Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle — $499, was $560

The box of the PlayStation 5 Disc Console Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle.
Sony

Snap up this bundle and you get one of the best games of the year but you stick with the original PlayStation 5 which was very recently retired in favor of the slimmer model. It’s still the PS5 we all know and love, but it’s a bit bulkier than the slim while having slightly less storage space which can be rectified with one of the best SSDs for the PS5. There’s also the delight of the adaptive triggers on the controller which work brilliantly alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 so you can feel more immersed in all the web-slinging that’s going on. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is regarded as one of the best PS5 games around right now thanks to offering a compelling storyline and fantastic action. This time around, you can switch between playing Peter Parker and Miles Morales so it’s great for Marvel fans. 3D spatial audio is available for the game so you get a truly immersive experience aurally too. Much of the fun comes from leaping around New York City with truly gorgeous graphics drawing you into the game world.

Playstation 5 Disc Console Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle — $499, was $560

The box of the PlayStation 5 Disc Console Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle.
Sony

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle comes with the new slimmer PlayStation 5. It’s a great upgrade to the existing console. It now has more storage with 1TB and over 800GB usable space so you have plenty of room to store all your games. Also, it’s slimmer. Not massively slimmer but it can make a key difference in your living room setup. Alongside the latest console, you also get the latest Call of Duty — Modern Warfare III. The game hasn’t reviewed well and is generally seen as a misstep for the franchise when it comes to the barebones campaign, but on the other hand, its multiplayer remains just as thrilling as ever with Modern Warfare Zombies proving a high point. If you love Call of Duty, you’re likely to still be impressed here, and you get a newer console alongside it.

Which PS5 deal should I buy?

With both deals priced the same, you’re probably wondering what to buy. It’s a slightly tricky one. On the one hand, you could get one of the best games of the year with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 but you also get the older console. Alternatively, you could snag a weaker game but the latest system.

The only true advantage to the PS5 slim is that it has more storage space out of the box compared to the original model. While it’s technically slimmer, the difference is more subtle than you would think with both consoles quite bulky and unlikely to wow you with their size considerations. Storage issues, however, can always be fixed by adding an SSD yourself (which only takes about 10 minutes), by managing your space better, or by adding an external hard drive for PS4 games.

If you love great games, go for the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle and think about adding an SSD at a later date. During my time with it, I had a ton of fun and it’s really gripping with a ton of side missions to take part in as well as the main storyline. Alternatively, if you adore Call of Duty and you’re keen to see what the latest release is like, go for the slim model. You’ll enjoy more storage space straight away although the game may not be as good as something special like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. On the plus side, its multiplayer experience is unrivalled. Remember — you can always buy the other game at a later point.

