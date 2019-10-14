Xbox Live is down for users around the world. Here’s the latest on the outage

Xbox Live went down worldwide on Monday afternoon, apparently due to a problem with the latest Xbox update, leaving players unable to access their favorite games.

The gaming service went down just after 4 p.m. PT on Monday. At least 13,000 people worldwide reported issues with Xbox Live on DownDetector, including problems logging in, issues accessing games, and even trouble loading Netflix.

Xbox Support said on Twitter that it was aware of the issue, which was “related to an update” and already has teams working on fixing it.

We've seen reports that some people are unable to sign in on Xbox One consoles with an error related to an update & we have the proper teams working on this now! Please watch here for more information as we have it available. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) October 14, 2019

The issue appears to be with the latest Xbox update. Users said that their consoles stopped working, showing an error message that says there’s “a problem with the update” — even if they haven’t downloaded it yet.

@XboxSupport My Xbox has suddenly come up with an error in relation to an update and has basically locked my xbox down. According to your website this is due to an update not being available?! How can this be? pic.twitter.com/L2q7mJESgR — Kris Gibson (@KrisGibson15) October 14, 2019

The Xbox Live status page said that core services are “limited” and that the service was having issues with people signing in, creating or managing their account, and with searches.

“Our engineers and developers are actively continuing to work to resolve the issue causing some members to have problems signing in to Xbox Live,” Microsoft wrote. “Stay tuned, and thanks for your patience.”

Along with the ongoing login issues, Fortnite was listed as offline as part of its Season 2 launch event.

We’ve reached out to Xbox for more details on the outage, including when they expect it to be fixed, and will update this story if they get back to us.

It’s been a rough day for major services. Earlier on Monday morning, Snapchat went down for about an hour and a half for thousands of people worldwide.

Xbox Live has dealt with multiple issues over the past few months, including when it went down twice in one week in August, just before Labor Day.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

